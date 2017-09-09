Adamson stuns NCAA champ

Adamson University swept the NCAA defending champion Arellano University in straight sets, 25-20, 25-22, 25-16, to remain spotless in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Collegiate Conference Saturday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

With the win, the Lady Falcons topped Pool B with a clean 2-0 record.

On the other hand, the Lady Chiefs, who opened their campaign on a sizzling note, slid to a 2-1 win-loss card.

Arellano was completely dominated by Adamson in the attacking and blocking department; 46-34, 5-1.

Skipper Jema Galanza spewed fire and delivered 18 points on top of 21 excellent digs while Eli Soyud and Lea-Ann Perez quietly tallied nine and eight markers for the Lady Falcons, respectively.

Jovie Prado, on the other hand, was the lone bright spot for the Lady Chiefs with 11 points.

Accomplishment

The victory means a lot for Adamson.

It was the first consecutive wins of head coach Airess Padda since she assumed the post last year.

“It’s an accomplishment, sometimes it could be really small for other teams but this was huge for us.”

The Lady Falcons only finished with a 1-13 win-loss slate in the UAAP Season 79 under Padda’s watch.

With that, she said she didn’t expect her wards to make easy pickings of Arellano after the powerhouse squad scored back-to-back wins over its NCAA rivals in College of Saint Benilde and San Beda College last week.