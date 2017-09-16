Adamson drives to perfection

Adamson University remained as the only unbeaten squad in Group B when it made easy pickings of Techological Institute of the Philippines (TIP) in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Collegiate Conference Saturday at the FilOil Flying V Center In San Juan.

The Lady Falcons showed no mercy against the Lady Engineers, 25-12, 25-14, 25-13.

Team captain Jema Galanza led the assault as she delivered 18 points on top of 11 digs and six receptions for the San Marcelino-based squad. Joy Dacoron added 12 markers while Chiara May Permentilla and Lea-Ann Perez combined for a total of 14 points.

With a clean 3-0 record, the Lady Falcons moved closer from gaining a semis berth.

Adamson head coach Airess Padda, for one, was greatly impressed with the performance of her wards.

But she is still bracing for tougher challenges as the competition slowly enters it crucial stretch.

“We’re slowly getting that consistency that we’ve been looking for.” “I think we played great today. For a team like us, it’s a matter of always playing like this and continuing to get better. From now on, the competition’s only going to get tougher for us. We need to keep playing up to our competition.”

The listless Lady Engineers, on the other hand, are on the brink of elimination.