Adamson dedicates win to ‘heart and soul’

Adamson University booked a semis ticket when it crushed College of Saint Benilde, 25-19, 25-20, 25-17, in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Collegiate Conference Monday night at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

But the sweet victory came at a high cost as the Lady Falcons lost skipper Jema Galanza to a gruesome right ankle injury after stepping on a Lady Blazer’s foot in a block attempt in the deciding set when Adamson was in full control, 5-0.

Galanza, who crumpled to the floor in obvious pain, was rushed to Cardinal Santos Medical Center.

It was a painful scene for the San Marcelino-based squad.

But the game went on.

Returning May Roque saw action for the first time in the league as she took over Galanza’s spot.

Eli Soyud kept the Lady Falcons in pace as she finished with 18 points while Chiara Permentilla added 10 markers.

Galanza left the match with nine points.

For Jema

Adamson head coach Airess Padda dedicated the victory to her fallen captain.

“We dedicate this win to Jema.” “She gives so much. She’s the heart and the soul not just of this team. She’s just everything.”

Galanza had been carrying all the cudgels for the Lady Falcons as they seek to return to UAAP Final Four since Season 76.

Padda, who broke down in tears during the post-match interview, couldn’t help but feel sorry for Galanza.

“I mean… I don’t… I think she’s done for the season (PVL).” “I was trying to replay in my head what happened, I didn’t even see her go down, I didn’t see if she tripped over her own feet or she tripped on somebody else’s but her ankle was completely separated so there’s definitely a bone, a major, a fracture, I think it’s broken.”

She added that Galanza could also miss her final playing year with the Lady Falcons in the upcoming UAAP wars.