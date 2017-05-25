Abella clueless on Pocari’s slump

Reigning champion Pocari Sweat absorbed its second consecutive setback as the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference enters its homestretch.

The Lady Warriors missed a golden opportunity to advance to the semifinals when they bowed to tail-ender Philippine Air Force in five sets 25-19, 24-26, 25-27, 25-21, 15-6 Thursday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Lady Warriors were caught shorthanded.

American reinforcement Michelle Strizak was the lone bright spot as she delivered a league-high of 40 points laced with 12 digs.

The Lady Jet Spikers pulled off a collective team effort to stun the Lady Warriors.

Thai import Patacharee Saengmuang led the pack with 27 points while team captain Joy Cases added 21 markers. Jocemer Tapic and Iari Yongco also tallied 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Philippine Air Force.

Clueless

It was a painful setback for the defending champions, who left head coach Rommel Abella searching for answers.

“Hindi na rin namin alam eh.”

Abella, however, was quick to say that his wards just had a bad game even if he already reminded them of what their opponent could possibly do.

“We’ve been telling them kung ano ‘yung gagawin ng Air Force, kung ano ang game plan ng Air Force but I guess it was another bad game? Or another charge to experience.”

He added that the Lady Warriors should step up following the absence of Bosnian import Edina Selimovic and top local hitter Myla Pablo.

“We can’t rely on anybody to give us kung ano man ang kailangan namin kasi from the start sinabi naman namin na we have to work on it.”

Abella couldn’t help but shook his head.

He was hugely disappointed but was left with no choice but to accept their sorry fate.

“Kung mananalo kami safe passage going to the semis sana but, actually, hindi na rin alam kung bakit nagka-ganoon.

“Wala na kaming magagawa, bawi nalang kami next game kung kailan man ‘yun.’