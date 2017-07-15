Yee steps down

Jerry Yee formally kissed University of the Philippine goodbye after four seasons in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

Yee has yet to make an official statement, but he already confirmed his decision in a Facebook post, citing the previous records of the Lady Maroons under his tutelage.

Not alone

He is the third UAAP coach to step down after Roger Gorayeb of National University and Shaq Delos Santos of Far Eastern University.

One of the only three FIVB Level III coaches, Yee came in as replacement for Jarod Hubalde and immediately engineered a revival of the UP women’s volleyball program.

He brought in blue chip recruits like Diana Carlos and Isa Molde in Season 78 where the Lady Maroons ended their 13-year Final Four drought. Molde went on to win the Rookie of the Year award.

The following season, UP came in as one of the top contenders and emerged with four consecutive victories, including a massive upset of powerhouse De La Salle University. But the Lady Maroons collapsed midway in the season with top libero Pia Gaiser crashing with a knee injury.

UP finished the season with a 7-7 win-loss slate.

Aside from UP and Hope Christian School, Yee also called the shots for Perlas Spikers in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference.

Right now, Yee and the Lady Maroons are competing in the PVL Open Conference, but have yet to come up with a win in three outings.

A shortlist of his possible replacements has yet to be officially released, but definitely, it’s going to be a new era for the Lady Maroons.