Wounded Tigresses vow to growl again

University of Santo Tomas (UST) skipper Sisi Rondina was surprised by how they performed against Ateneo De Manila University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament over the weekend at the Araneta Coliseum.

It was such a heartbreaking defeat.

The Tigresses were not able to go beyond expectation after their successful stint in pre-season tourneys like the University Games (UniGames), Philippine Superliga (PSL) and Philippine V-League (PVL).

They couldn’t control the firepower of the Lady Eagles, especially the brilliance of former Best Setter Jia Morado.

EJ Laure and Rondina tried to keep the Tigresses afloat, but the Lady Eagles were simply too much, too dominant to overcome.

Rondina admitted that even she was shocked with how they performed.

“Pati kami parang na-shock rin bakit ganun ‘yung nilaro namin. Kahit ako nag-blame ako sa sarili ko, bakit di ko kayang dalhin? Di namin ma-control ‘yung laro. Yun lang problema namin eh, kontrolin ‘yung nasa loob.”

No mental toughness?

Rondina said they simply lacked mental toughness and communication inside the court.

She said they were not able to hear one another due to the roaring crowd cheering for both squads, who are tipped to figure out either in the Final Four or the Finals.

“Sa mental toughness siguro, dun kami nagkulang. Nawalan din kami ng receive. Medyo hindi umaabot, ‘di kami nakakapag-play, kulang sa usap.” “Sa mental toughness siguro, dun kami nagkulang. Nawalan din kami ng receive. Medyo hindi umaabot, ‘di kami nakakapag-play, kulang sa usap.” “Pag may crowd, dun kami nadadale. Dun ‘yung mga lapses namin. Kahit ako rin talaga, dami kong mali kanina. Di ko alam, or sobrang hyper ko ba. Ite-train ko nalang ‘yan sa training namin. Ikakalma ko ‘yung sarili ko.”

But everything is now water under the bridge.

Instead of wallowing in sadness, all the Tigresses would do is to pick up the pieces and brace for another tough battle ahead.

“Siguro kalimutan namin ‘tong galaw namin na ‘to. Magsimula kami, hanapin namin kung ano ‘yung mga connections na maganda or tingnan namin kung ano ‘yung mas makakatulong sa amin kung maglalaro na kami.”

Rondina said the early mishap is such a great test to their character.

There’s lesson in every fall.

And these Tigresses are preparing to growl again.