Wounded La Salle roars back

They say that you should never face a De La Salle team that just came from a sorry loss.

On Wednesday, the Lady Spikers affirmed that saying as they made quick work of Far Eastern University, 25-5, 25-23, 25-23, to get back in the winning track of the 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Fresh from a sorry loss to rival Ateneo de Manila, the Lady Spikers played like wounded lions as they mercilessly pounced on the Lady Tamaraws early on with a first-set demolition and never looked back.

La Salle coach Ramil de Jesus quickly dismissed speculations that it was a revenge game, saying that they just made some crucial adjustments in order to open the second round on a high note.

“Kasi lahat naman ng games isa-isa namin binabalikan kasi alam namin na mas magpe-prepare ‘yung mga teams na tinalo namin noong first round.”

He added that he was expecting FEU to put up a serious fight early on, but the challenge never came until the second set.

“So expected ko nga na medyo mahirap ang game namin kasi first game namin ang FEU noong first round so sabi ko makakapag-adjust pa ‘yun medyo kinulang sila kanina.”

Looking for leader

Despite the impressive victory, de Jesus said they are still missing a very important ingredient: Leader.

The nine-time UAAP champion coach bared that his wards seemed not yet ready to take the leadership role following the departure of seniors Ara Galang, Mika Reyes and Cud Demecillo.

“Siguro ‘yung pagpasan ng responsibility, unlike last year kasi mayroon pumapasan ng responsibilty sa team like sina Ara, si Yeye, si Cyd. So madaming seniors na pumapasan.”

De Jesus said their loss to Ateneo should serve as wakeup call, an eye-opener that somebody should take charge and lead the team, especially in crucial stretches.

“So ngayon hindi pa ready ang iba na, ‘Ay kami na pala’, nagulat sila eh dapat pasanin niyo ang responsibility. Pero hopefully, matutunan nila kasi pag hindi natutunan, wala ganoon pa rin ang resulta.”

Moving on

But the Lady Spikers have completely moved on.

De Jesus said they were challenged and pushed to the limit by the Lady Eagles, but they failed to come up with an immediate reaction.

“Actually ang challenge nakita mo na noong Saturday.” “Actually ang challenge nakita mo na noong Saturday.” “So ‘yun nga hindi naman nila naovercome ‘yung ganong klase na pressure. Mas maganda ‘yung ganoon nakakaexperience ka ng talo sabay tignan mo kung ano ang gagawin ng team pagkatapos matalo, makikita mo kung may bounce back or wala.” “Kung meron (bounce back) makikita mo na may gusto sila patunayan as a team, kung wala eh ‘di matulog na tayong lahat.” “Kasi mas nakakatakot lang kasi hindi mo alam kung ano ‘yung balik noong team kung aayaw ba or gagalaw ba. ‘Yun ang big question para sa akin.” “Sa ngayon balik ulit ang kumpyansa para sa Sunday.”

The Lady Spikers quickly responded to his call.

They proved that they can still defend their crown.

And now that they’re back, expect them to give other teams a serious fight game in and game out.