After announcing his resignation with the University of the Philippines (UP) in a Facebook post over the weekend, Jerry Yee formally clarified that he will stay with the Lady Maroons.
However, he is unsure if until when will it last.
On Wednesday, Yee admitted that he wanted to leave his post since some ‘issues beyond his control’ risen.
The Filipino-Chinese mentor, who called the shots for the Lady Maroons in the last four years, didn’t spill the meat of the ‘issue’ but he revealed that there were people who wanted to take the control of the team.
He said he’s getting tired of dealing with it.
And he would rather just stay out of it.
Despite such turn of events, Yee opted to give his role another chance.
He agreed to hold the fort after UP College of Kinetics Dean Ronualdo Dizer encouraged him to stay.
For now, Yee said he will turn his attention to preparing the young and developing Lady Maroons for the 80th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament after they fell short last season.
The future may still be uncertain.
And only one thing is for sure — Yee would never easily give up on the Lady Maroons.