After announcing his resignation with the University of the Philippines (UP) in a Facebook post over the weekend, Jerry Yee formally clarified that he will stay with the Lady Maroons.

However, he is unsure if until when will it last.

On Wednesday, Yee admitted that he wanted to leave his post since some ‘issues beyond his control’ risen.

“Nakakapagod lang. May mga issues beyond our control.”

The Filipino-Chinese mentor, who called the shots for the Lady Maroons in the last four years, didn’t spill the meat of the ‘issue’ but he revealed that there were people who wanted to take the control of the team.

He said he’s getting tired of dealing with it.

And he would rather just stay out of it.

“Hindi ko alam. Naisip ko and na-feel ko na pagod na ako sa gulo. I don’t know.”

“There are people, siguro, that want the position, the team. Wala naman problema sa akin. Sa kanila na.”

Another chance

Despite such turn of events, Yee opted to give his role another chance.

He agreed to hold the fort after UP College of Kinetics Dean Ronualdo Dizer encouraged him to stay.

“So ganoon, (I’m tired). I wanted to leave, pero I got a call from the Dean, and then nag-usap kami ng players.”

“Hindi naman ako mahirap kausap.”

For now, Yee said he will turn his attention to preparing the young and developing Lady Maroons for the 80th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament after they fell short last season.

“Ang status ko, I’m working with the team.”

“Hopefully, we play better in the UAAP, mabalik natin ng Top 4, and podium (finish) kung pwede.”

The future may still be uncertain.

And only one thing is for sure — Yee would never easily give up on the Lady Maroons.

“‘Yun na ‘yung plano. And then everything else, siguro hindi ko na hawak ‘yun. Whatever happens, nagsabi naman na ako na I’m willing to give way.”