Will Paat return to Adamson?

Over a year ago, Adamson University went astray.

The Lady Falcons lost a mentor, a leader, and a reliable playmaker following a disappointing finish in the 78th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.

It prompted former head coach Sherwin Meneses to kiss them goodbye in the middle of their bid. It also urged ex-team captain Mylene Paat and playmaker Fhen Emnas to leave the program after that season, when they only won three matches and settled for a seventh-place finish.

It was a disheartening scene to see these Lady Falcons at the bottom of the heap since former stars such as Pau Soriano, Bang Pineda, and Mayette Zapanta established a reputation for the University in the UAAP.

But last season, American Airess Padda came along the way together with Angeli Tabaquero, Michele Gumabao, and Cherry Macatangay to regain the lost pride and glory of the Lady Falcons in the collegiate volleyball scene.

Padda changed their character and culture.

Although it still fell short in Season 79 and only won one match over also-ran University of the East in the final day of elimination, Adamson is wasting no time to whip up a storm in the off-season.

New-look

The Lady Falcons will have a new-look for Season 80.

Aside from Eli Soyud, who finally completed her one year residency since transferring from De La Salle University, May Roque will also add much-needed firepower to the squad after she completely recovered from an ACL injury.

Adamson will still parade its core next season.

Paat and Emnas are also returning for another tour of duty as Padda confirmed that both are already training with the team.

“Of course they’re coming back!”

“They’re on the team. They train with us.”

She couldn’t hide her excitement for their grand return in the prime collegiate league.

Padda stressed that these girls are looking forward to prove their worth before they graduate.

“It’s definitely looking more within reach. There’s still so much work to be done but I’m excited for them. It’s different when you have girls like Mylene, Fhen, and even like having Eli that are just coming back because they’re good. They’re coming back and they want it. They wanna help our team. They want to get in the Final Four before they graduate and win a championship.”

Paat, who currently campaigns for Cignal in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference, didn’t confirm or deny Padda’s claim.

She, however, admitted that she badly wants to bring Adamson once again to the top, the same place it was when she first suited up for the team.

“Basta abangan nalang natin.”

“Pero gusto ko rin kasi makabawi sa Adamson community, alam naman natin na the last time I played in the UAAP hindi masiyadong maganda ‘yung kinalabasan. Siyempre, gusto ko pa din naman makatulong sa team ko.”

No doubt, the future looks bright for the Lady Falcons.