Will Jaja remain a Lady Bulldog?

While some are walking away from the bright lights of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), Jaja Santiago is inching closer to returning for another tour of duty for National University.

The future of the Lady Bulldogs looked cloudy after bombing out of the Final Four derby in the recent UAAP season.

Even worst, seasoned mentor Roger Gorayeb announced that he had already tendered his courtesy resignation following their heart-breaking exit.

It was a devastating ending for the Lady Bulldogs.

Of course, who would have thought that after opening their bid with perfection in three outings, they would eventually be kicked out at the latter part of the competition?

No wonder why these Lady Bulldogs cried a river of tears when they succumbed to a more resilient University of Santo Tomas squad in five sets for last spot in the Final Four.

It was indeed a wasted opportunity.

With that, Santiago was left undecided whether to use her final playing year or simply kiss the university goodbye.

Ultimate goal

Despite all these adversities, the Lady Bulldogs remain defiant.

They are bracing for a full-blown war.

NU eyes to end its two-year Final Four drought and win its very first UAAP women’s volleyball title under high school coach Babes Castillo.

It’s something Santiago couldn’t resist.

The 6-foot-5 National Team member admitted that she’s already training with the Lady Bulldogs for the past few weeks while campaigning for Foton in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference.

“Nagte-training na ako, siguro lamang ‘yung maglalaro.”

Santiago wants to end her collegiate career with a crown and leave a legacy for NU.

“May part na gusto ko nang maglaro kasi siyempre ‘yun pa rin naman ‘yung team ko at Alma Mater ko ‘yun eh. So bakit hindi ko ilalaro yung last playing year ko diba? And ayoko naman tapusin yung laro ko na ganon-ganon lang.”

But she knows that it would not be a cakewalk.

She knows that champions are not made overnight.

“Siyempre ‘yung goal namin is makuha ang championship pero hindi naman namin agad-agad makukuha ‘yun kung hindi naman pagta-trabahuan ng sama-sama.”

Win-win situation

Santiago is arguably a polished gem.

There is no brainer why international teams are hungry to tap her after making heads turn in the prestigious AVC Asian Women’s Club World Championship as well as the Olympic-like FIVB Women’s Club World Championship.

She has the deadly brew of height, skills, and talent.

Although Santiago didn’t give further details, she said the opportunities outside the UAAP is what making her still undecided as of the moment.

“‘Yung 30 percent doon hindi naman siya ganon kalalim kumbaga iniisip ko lang din siguro yung mga opportunities na pwede.”

But Santiago stressed that she’s still keen to go back from where she started and finished her collegiate journey on a historic fashion.

“Pero lamang sa lamang talaga ‘yung maglalaro.”

It would be a win-win situation for her and NU.

And for Santiago, the possibilities are endless.

“Marami pang pwedeng mangyari.”