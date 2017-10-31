Will Bundit stay with Ateneo?

Conditioning – or the lack thereof – was the main reason why the relationship between Tai Bundit and the Ateneo de Manila University women’s volleyball team had turned sour.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a school insider revealed that players were complaining about Bundit’s no non-sense approach to conditioning, which he pattered after the Spartan-like training of the Thailand junior national team where he once served as head coach.

The source said players were already getting injured and Bundit doesn’t make any effort to reach out, probably due to language barrier or cultural differences.

During the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Collegiate Conference, in fact, star spiker Jho Maraguinot suffered a foot injury while Ana Gopico had pulled a hamstring.

But when Kim Gequillana suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in a match against Far Eastern University, the players decided to raise the issue to athletic director Emmanuel Fernandez.

“They were saying that coach Tai’s training is already getting counter-productive. Players are already getting injured.”

Fernandez listened to the players and a compromise was reached: The conditioning program would be transferred to the training team of the Ateneo men’s basketball team, limiting Bundit’s scope of work to ball drills and scrimmages alone.

But still, the noted Thai guru wasn’t happy.

“Coach (Tai) led Ateneo to two titles and two runner-up finishes. He has results to back him up and his training program. He felt slighted. For him, why fix it if it ain’t broke?”

“That’s why he raised the bar too high for the Lady Eagles during training. He wanted them to easily accomplish the drills just because they have a new set of trainers. Everything went downhill from there. Their relationship started to crack.”

Letting go

Based on Ateneo team manager Tony Boy Liao’s account to the media last Sunday, Fernandez sat down with the team in another meeting Monday of last week.

From there, they unanimously decided to let go of Bundit.

But the source contradicted the claim.

“Actually, the players have nothing personal against coach Tai. They respect him so much and they know that all he wants is for them to improve.”

“Their main beef is not about him personally; it’s about his training program.”

After Monday’s meeting with the players, Fernandez reportedly told Bundit not to report for training anymore.

This development crushed the Thai tactician and vowed never to return again.

The source, however, said Ateneo president Fr. Jett Villarin was trying his best to patch things up in a bid to save the once-rosy relationship between Bundit and the team.

He, in fact, met Bundit as well as Liao, Fernandez and Ateneo vice president Nemesio Que Monday afternoon to iron out the kinks.

He is also set to meet the entire team after the Halloween break.

Then, in a social media post, he announced that Bundit would remain as the team’s head coach in the UAAP that starts around February of next year.

But, the question is: Now that the damage has been done, is he still willing to stay?