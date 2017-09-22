Why did Jaja stay?

Few months ago, Jaja Santiago found herself at a crossroads.

She was unsure which way to turn following a sorry finish in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 when the National University (NU) bombed out of Final Four contention for the second-straight season.

The Lady Bulldogs, who bowed down to University of Santo Tomas (UST) in a classic do-or-die encounter, placed sixth with a 7-7 win-loss mark despite having a perfect 3-0 record at the start.

They suffered another major blow when former head coach Roger Gorayeb announced that he has formally tendered his courtesy resignation few minutes after such heart crushing defeat.

It was a painful ending for the Lady Bulldogs and especially to Santiago, who usually carried all the cudgels which made her bagged the Best Blocker, Best Attacker and Best Scorer awards of the league.

With that, she chose to mum when asked whether she would still return for her fifth and final playing year with the Lady Bulldogs or not.

She escaped from pain for a period of time.

A 6-foot-5 gem of an opposite spiker, Santiago, turned her focus in competing for Foton in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) and fulfilling her duties in the National Team.

All of her hard work paid off when the Tornadoes and Nationals had respectable performances in its respective leagues including the 29th Southeast Asian Games (SEA) Games in Malaysia.

Moment of truth

But Santiago has to go back to reality after all.

She has to a come up with a decision as the Lady Bulldogs finally recovered from pain and are all set to start a new chapter under the wings of seasoned mentor Babes Castillo.

Everybody was waiting for her to say ‘yes’ after reports said that she’d been training with NU as it gears up for winning the grand slam in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Collegiate Conference.

In a stunning twist, Santiago’s name wasn’t listed in the Lady Bulldogs’ line-up when the rosters of the 12 participating schools were formally unveiled.

She made everybody searching for answers.

But, when she surprisingly suited up in the opening match of NU against Lyceum of the Philippines University in the PVL, everybody had a sigh of relief.

Santiago said she came home to NU for the love of the sport, for her dear University, for all those people who never doubted on her and on the Lady Bulldogs, and most especially, for her teammates — who she treats as family.

“Siyempre, unang-una inisip ko yung school ko and ‘yung mga taong naniniwala sa amin na kaya pa namin ibalik yung team namin.” “Pinakamalaking factor din yung mga teammates ko sa desisyon na ‘to kasi alam ko na konti nalang kami so bakit ko pa sila iiwan.”

She opted to remain a Lady Bulldog through thick and thin.

And with her major comeback, NU would surely give heavyweights UST, Far Eastern University, Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University a serious run for their money in the upcoming UAAP wars.

But, for the meantime, Santiago and the rest of the Lady Bulldogs have their eyes on the prize in the PVL.