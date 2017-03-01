UST unleashes secret weapons

University of Santo Tomas’ (UST) second stringers Alina Bicar and Dominique Pacres served as secret weapons that destroyed National University (NU) in the 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament Wednesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

UST coach Kungfu Reyes deployed Bicar and Pacres in the second set to rally the Tigresses after losing the opening set.

The tandem followed Reyes’ marching order and went beyond expectations en route to a 21-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-12 demolition of the Lady Bulldogs.

Bicar tossed in 30 excellent sets together with nine points while Pacres tallied 11 markers, including the match-clinching ace.

UST and NU are now toting an identical 3-3 mark.

Morale-booster

After winning a pair of matches, Reyes hopes that the Tigresses have appreciated the importance of enjoying the game to boost their morale.

He stressed that this could be the perfect time to rise while the Final Four race remains wide open.

“Ito lang naman yung hinihintay din namin na maramdaman ng mga bata, na kaya naman talaga nila. Ang problema lang is, hindi nila ine-enjoy.”

Reyes credited the effort of his second stringers – Bicar and Pacres – for responding very well.

“So ang hugot namin kila Alina at kay Pacres, ang instruction lang ay mag-ingay kayo dyan. Kahit lamang yung kalaban, basta hatakin nila yung team. Yun lang ang instruction.” “So ang hugot namin kila Alina at kay Pacres, ang instruction lang ay mag-ingay kayo dyan. Kahit lamang yung kalaban, basta hatakin nila yung team. Yun lang ang instruction.” “Ang kulang sa amin ay yung maingay, yung magli-lead para gumaan lang, at ayun, nabitbit naman nila.”

He added that having deeper bench is one of their advantages over other teams.

But it is really a matter of finding the perfect rhythm.

“Ganoon naman kami, marami kaming arsenal sa labas, at kahit sino ang ipasok namin. Kaya lang, talagang timing lang din. So, yung pinaka-strongest link namin is on our weakest link. Yan ang battle cry nitong team na ito. Yun nga, nagde-deliver naman.”

Call of duty

Bicar said she and Pacres just executed what Reyes asked them to do.

“Ang ginawa lang po namin nag-ingay kami sa loob kasi mas lumalabas yung laro namin kapag nagi-enjoy kami sa loob.” “Ang ginawa lang po namin nag-ingay kami sa loob kasi mas lumalabas yung laro namin kapag nagi-enjoy kami sa loob.” “Kasi siyempre pag nagi-enjoy ka lahat nagagawa mo. Hindi ka mape-pressure, laro lang sa loob.”

Despite playing a minor role for the Tigresses, she emphasized that they are trying to get used to being fielded off the bench especially in crucial matches.

And they’re satisfied as long as they know that they have contributed in this morale-boosting victory.

“Lahat naman tayo kinakabahan. Pero, siyempre po nasasanay na kami so pino-prove namin sa self namin na dapat pag pumapasok kami kailangan makatulong kami sa team na kahit na nasa labas lang kami at kahit na hugot lang kami, nakakatulong din kami sa team.”

Reyes emphasized he wanted to maximize his line-up by preparing different set of plays every match.

“Any time, kahit sinong kaharap, depede sa kalaban, pagka hindi nag-materialize agad, kailangan may Plan A, Plan B, Plan C, kung di talaga magiging effective. The worst is Plan D na kung panget ang laro.” “Any time, kahit sinong kaharap, depede sa kalaban, pagka hindi nag-materialize agad, kailangan may Plan A, Plan B, Plan C, kung di talaga magiging effective. The worst is Plan D na kung panget ang laro.” “That’s why humahanap kami ng balang puputok para manalo.”

Reyes said he didn’t have to look far in finding a secret weapon.

Bicar and Pacres were just there, patiently waiting for the call.