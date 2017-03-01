UST unleashes secret weapons

University of Santo Tomas’ (UST) second stringers Alina Bicar and Dominique Pacres served as secret weapons that destroyed National University (NU) in the 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament Wednesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.
UST coach Kungfu Reyes deployed Bicar and Pacres in the second set to rally the Tigresses after losing the opening set.
The tandem followed Reyes’ marching order and went beyond expectations en route to a 21-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-12 demolition of the Lady Bulldogs.
Bicar tossed in 30 excellent sets together with nine points while Pacres tallied 11 markers, including the match-clinching ace.
UST and NU are now toting an identical 3-3 mark.
After winning a pair of matches, Reyes hopes that the Tigresses have appreciated the importance of enjoying the game to boost their morale.
He stressed that this could be the perfect time to rise while the Final Four race remains wide open.
Reyes credited the effort of his second stringers – Bicar and Pacres – for responding very well.
“Ang kulang sa amin ay yung maingay, yung magli-lead para gumaan lang, at ayun, nabitbit naman nila.”
He added that having deeper bench is one of their advantages over other teams.
But it is really a matter of finding the perfect rhythm.
Bicar said she and Pacres just executed what Reyes asked them to do.
“Kasi siyempre pag nagi-enjoy ka lahat nagagawa mo. Hindi ka mape-pressure, laro lang sa loob.”
Despite playing a minor role for the Tigresses, she emphasized that they are trying to get used to being fielded off the bench especially in crucial matches.
And they’re satisfied as long as they know that they have contributed in this morale-boosting victory.
Reyes emphasized he wanted to maximize his line-up by preparing different set of plays every match.
“That’s why humahanap kami ng balang puputok para manalo.”
Reyes said he didn’t have to look far in finding a secret weapon.
Bicar and Pacres were just there, patiently waiting for the call.