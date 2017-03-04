Is UST-FEU rivalry still sizzling?

Ateneo-La Salle may be the hottest rivalry in collegiate volleyball, but University of Santo Tomas (UST) and Far Eastern University (FEU) proved that they also deserve a second look.

The Tigresses and the Lady Tamaraws dug deep into their storied rivalry when they figured in a heated tussle in the 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Tigresses prevailed, 25-16, 21-25, 26-24, 25-20.

EJ Laure led charge as she delivered 17 points on top of 23 excellent digs while skipper Sisi Rondina added 14 markers including a power hit that sealed the match.

Chin Basas and Bernadeth Pons, on the other hand, rallied to extend the match for the Lady Tamaraws but fell short due to sluggish floor defense.

UST head coach Kungfu Reyes stressed that the victory will be a morale-booster for the Tigresses as they enter the second round.

“Napakalaking bagay nito para sa amin, unang una na-break namin kung ano ang previous standing namin last year noong mag-end ang first round 4-3 kami ngayon last year kasi 3-4.”

Desire

Reyes claimed that his squad was hungrier than the Lady Tamaraws.

“Ano naman kasi kahit sino na ang naglalaro hindi mo na pwede sabihin kung sino ang mananalo. Kasi even ang teams ngayon, kung sino na lang ang magperform, kung sino na lang ang mas gusto manalo ‘yun ang maga-outstand.”

He hopes that their third consecutive win will translate into massive support from UST community.

“Sa laro na ito at syempre plus factor na rin ang depende sa dami na hakot na crowd. Hopefully unti-unti na bumalik si UST community at saka mga fans din na hindi taga-UST bumalik din.”

After slumping for several years, Reyes added that his squad has finally found the perfect rhythm to climb back to the top.

“Ito na ang team na nag-struggle ng madaming panahon na mabugbog na sa lait pero sabi ko nga naramdaman niyo na ang sakit gawin niyo na lang motivation.”

And their rivalry with FEU may still be ongoing after those memorable clashes in the past two decades or so.

But for Reyes, no amount of rivalry will dictate the outcome of the match.

It all boils down to the hunger and hard work of the players.

“Wala na ang rivalry hindi na ‘yan. Kami ang magdidictate, mga player na ‘yan at mga tao, kahit sino na.”