Unsung heroes star for UST

For University of Santo Tomas coach Kungfu Reyes, having a deep bench is such a luxury.

Against the young University of the East (UE) squad, Reyes and the Tigresses used that advantage to the hilt as they came up with an easy 25-21, 25-15, 25-23 win in the 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

It was UST’s fifth win in eight games.

It was also their fourth consecutive victory, the longest winning streak under Reyes.

Reyes said the Lady Warriors somehow gave them a scare. Unfortunately, their lack of experience kicked in and they failed to sustain their momentum leading to their downfall.

"Siguro right place at the right time kasi ang UE eh." "Pumapalo naman kami kaya lang commendable yung depensa nila. Talagang maganda."

Reyes added that it served as a wakeup call to his wards.

“Syempre, wala naman kaming ibang gagawin kungdi sumubok ng sumubok para maging successful.”

Bench mob

Veteran Pam Lastimosa, who has been riding the bench for quite some time, found her shining moment together with middle blocker Christine Francisco.

Lastimosa and Francisco led the assault with 10 points apiece while second stringers like Caitlyn Viray, Carla Sandoval and Shannen Palec conspired for a total of 14 markers for the Tigresses, who gave starters EJ Laure, Sisi Rondina, Ria Meneses and Chloe Cortez a breather in the deciding set.

A noted disciplinarian, Reyes noted that it was the perfect time for his bench player to make their presence felt.

Yes, there were some shaky moments, but it was all part of the process.

"Sabi ko nga sa kanila kung labanan lang kami ng second six, matibay yung second six namin" "Buti nag-deliver sila kahit papano although may mga hindi maiiwasan na lapses. Pero at least bumalik hanggang dulo."

Reyes stressed that a strong starting unit and a solid cast of relievers could make life easy for the Tigresses down the stretch.

Now, all they need is to stay focussed and keep their eyes on the prize.