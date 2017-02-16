UE’s setbacks affect Vicente

Francis Vicente admitted that he is greatly affected by the string of setbacks suffered by his collegiate team – University of the East – in the ongoing Season 79 of the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.

Vicente said the Lady Warriors’ performance in the early stretch of the prestigious collegiate league is way below expectation and it is now affecting his reputation as head coach of the national women’s team headed for the 29th Southeast Asian Games and the AVC Asian Seniors Women’s Championship this August.

One of the youngest teams in the league, the Lady Warriors opened their campaign with a sorry setback to National University before being crushed by powerhouse University of the Philippines.

But the most painful defeat came from the hands of Vicente’s former team – University of Santo Tomas.

The Tigresses took advantage of the Lady Warriors’ shaky offense to coast to their first win via an easy 25-9, 25-22, 25-23 decision.

Vicente said they did their homework in scouting the Tigresses, but they failed to come up with the much-needed adjustments, especially in the first set.

“Sa practice naman okay sila eh. Inaral naman namin ang laro ng UST, pero hindi pa din lumabas.” “Sa practice naman okay sila eh. Inaral naman namin ang laro ng UST, pero hindi pa din lumabas.” “Ginamit ko na nga ang second stringers ko, dalawa lang ang hindi ko ipinasok. They (Lady Warriors) were unprepared and unfocussed. They have to be more matured and tough.”

Vicente added that his wards tried to regain their bearing in the second and third sets, but the Tigresses were already oozing with momentum following that impressive first-set victory.

“Buti yung second and third sets hindi kami natambakan. Yung first set very upsetting. Nakakagalit at nakakainis. Parang mga hindi nag-ensayo.”

Great teacher

Vicente is regarded as one of the country’s brightest – and most patient – mentors.

He has a stellar cast of finished products ranging form Kim Fajardo to Dindin Manabat, Alyssa Valdez, Myla Pablo and Jaja Santiago and is not afraid to do the dirty works when it comes to teaching young players.

In the Philippine Superliga (PSL), he turned a neophyte club in Philips Gold squad into a solid title contender before the franchise decided to move to the Philippine V-League, where it won back-to-back titles right away.

That’s why when Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) acting president Peter Cayco tapped him to become the head coach of the national team following a tedious selection process, majority of his former players showed up to throw their full support

Unfortunately, with the way the Lady Warriors are playing, it seems that Vicente’s reputation as tactician is also being damaged as well.

“Yes, of course. Nakakaapekto din.” “Yes, of course. Nakakaapekto din.” “Right now, I’m affected kasi nasa collegiate level ako pero hindi ko maipanalo ang team ko, what more kung national team pa?”

He said he’s doing his best to prepare and lead his wards, but the nuggets of wisdom are simply not sinking in.

“Kapag ganyan ang nangyayari, siguro there will come a time na magi-isip na ako. Kasi ayaw kong masira ang pangalan ko. Inaalagaan ko yan simula ng nag-coach ako hanggang sa pagtanada ko. Kailangan isipin din nila yun.”

Although it’s still a long way to go, these Lady Warriors must get their acts together.

They have to win now before it’s too late.