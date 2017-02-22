Did UE give Ateneo a scare?

Vastly-improved University of the East may have tumbled against Ateneo de Manila University, but it continues to make heads turn in the ongoing 79th University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball tournament.

The Lady Warriors suffered a 14-25, 21-25, 21-25 setback to remain winless in five starts while the Lady Eagles improved to 4-1 to inch closer to unbeaten University of the Philippines.

Star setter Jia Morado was at her best, tossing in 35 excellent sets on top of six attack points for the Lady Eagles, who are displaying signs of great improvement despite the departure of three-time Most Valuable Player Alyssa Valdez.

Ateneo assistant coach Sherwin Meneses, however, stressed that the game was actually closer than what reflects in the stat sheet.

They, in fact, had some anxious moments in the crucial stretch before going for the kill.

“Kapag tiningnan mo ang UE at hindi ka lumaro ng maganda, talagang mapapalaban ka kasi ang lalaki nila.” “Kapag tiningnan mo ang UE at hindi ka lumaro ng maganda, talagang mapapalaban ka kasi ang lalaki nila.” “So ngayon ko pa lang sila nakita ng malapitan at parang walang maliit sa loob. Talagang nag-improve sila this year.”

Morado said they were not surprised with the way the Lady Warriors competed.

“Hindi, hindi na kami nagulat.” “Hindi, hindi na kami nagulat.” “May mga points na talagang nagpabaya kami. Yes, there were some shaky points, but coach Tai (Bundit) kept on reminding us to take it one point at a time.”

Discipline is key

After missing the Lady Eagles’ past couple of games, Bundit is finally back at the sidelines.

Morado, the team captain said, Bundit may be out, but they still had the same amount of hunger, the same kind of discipline needed to roll over their opponents.

“Actually, pareho lang eh; nandito man sya o wala, pareho pa din ang training namin.” “Actually, pareho lang eh; nandito man sya o wala, pareho pa din ang training namin.” “Kailangan lang talaga na disiplinahin namin yung sarili namin sa pagsunod sa kung ano man ang ipinapagawa sa amin sa training.”

Morado added that whatever happens, the most important thing is the experience they are gaining, which they would need against other heavyweights like National University, UP and reigning champion La Salle in the crucial stage of the tournament.