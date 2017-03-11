UAAP stars on PHL Team’s radar

Players from the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) were invited to take part in the special tryouts for the national squad that would compete in two major international tournaments this August.

Ateneo stars Jia Morado, Kat Tolentino and Maddie Maddayag were reportedly invited as well as La Salle stalwarts Kim Dy and Dawn Macandili in the special tryouts that would be held on Sunday morning at the Arellano University gym in Taft Avenue, Manila.

The special tryouts are considered as the final stage in the massive selection process conducted by Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas in Metro Manila, Cebu and Davao to formally assemble the 24-woman pool.

After this, national team head coach Francis Vicente and ranking LVPI officials, headed by acting president Peter Cayco and president Joey Romasanta, will meet on Monday to make their final verdict.

Vicente and Cayco will formally announce the composition of the pool on Tuesday at the weekly Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) forum at Golden Phoenix Hotel in Pasay City.

Aside from the Ateneo and La Salle stars, also invited were Jasmine Nabor of National University as well as Toni Rose Basas and Remy Palma of Far Eastern University.

Another player was also invited, but the source couldn’t exactly remember her name.

"All in all, there were nine UAAP players who were invited." "The national team is opening its doors for these college players to make sure that they will be given exposure in international competition. We know they are our future."

The source, a prominent volleyball personality who requested anonymity for lack of authority to speak, said Vicente is looking forward to see these players live in action in which they would undergo the same battery tests that other stars like Rachel Ann Daquis, Denden Lazaro, Kim Fajardo, Jaja Santiago, Dindin Manabat, Jovelyn Gonzaga and Myla Pablo had in the three-day Manila leg last month.

“Everything will be the same. Coach Francis is making sure that no stone will be left unturned in assembling the strongest – and most committed – team possible.”

Volleyverse tried, but Vicente couldn’t be reached for comment.

Conflict

Although having these college stars on the national pool is a welcome development, the federation is still sitting on pins and needles about their attendance.

Based on the competition schedule released by the UAAP, FEU and Adamson will clash at 2 pm while La Salle and NU will tangle at 4 pm on Sunday, March 12.

The source said although there’s no direct conflict in the schedules of the special tryouts and official UAAP games, it might still play a crucial role in their attendance.

"There might be a conflict. We seriously doubt if the schools will allow their star players to join the tryouts in the morning if they have games in the afternoon. Let's see. We hope they could attend." "But this could also be a good test for LVPI to see the commitment of these players. We have no idea on who will show up on Sunday, but the invitation was already there."

The source reiterated that LVPI did its best in inviting these players before formally wrapping up the nationwide selection process and making the announcement on Tuesday.

For now, all it can do is to keep its fingers crossed and hope for the best.