UAAP Off-Season Report – UE Lady Warriors

We continue to look forward to Season 80 with Bernard Waje’s UAAP off-season reports assessing each team’s preparations and what that means for the up-coming conference.

University of the East Lady Warriors

Off-season Grade: B-

Season 79 record: 1-13

Key Players: Shaya Adorador, Kathleen Arado, Roselle Baliton.

Not much has been heard from the UE Lady Warriors since the UAAP season ended.

Their 6 foot setter, Roselle Baliton made a lot of noise after being picked to be a part of the national team training pool together with their libero, Kathleen Arado. Although it caused some controversy, two of their key players gaining experience by training with the country’s best will be nothing but positive for the Warriors.

Similarly their head coach, Francis Vicente, led the national team as head coach, and can bring that international experience to the benefit of the red shirts.

UE’s biggest move this offseason was teaming up with Cherrylume to parade their players for PSL’s All Filipino Conference. Most of their players played for Cherrylume, testing their skills against the professional caliber teams, which can only enhance the readiness of the UE team heading into Season 80.

Overall, UE Lady Warriors is a team with great potential. They have an amazing open hitter in Shaya Adorador, decent middle blockers in Jasmine Alcayde and Angelica Dacaymat, a tall setter in Baliton and Season 79’s best digger in libero Kat Arado. With Baliton’s appointment as setter, they’ve become a more defensive threat at the net – they managed to be one of the best blocking teams last season.

Given their commercial league experience and their outstanding defense, will the Warriors finally bag more wins this season 80?