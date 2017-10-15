UAAP off-season report: NU Lady Bulldogs

We continue to look forward to Season 80 with Bernard Waje’s UAAP off-season reports assessing each team’s preparations and what that means for the up-coming conference.

National University Lady Bulldogs

Off-season grade: A-

Season 79 record: 7-7

Key Players: Jaja Santiago, Jasmine Nabor, Risa Sato

Key Additions: Babes Castillo

Key Losses: Coach Roger Gorayeb

The National University Lady Bulldogs finished Season 79 in heartbreaking fashion, tying with the University of the Philippines with a 7-7 record and once again fell short of the semi-final stage.

Another big setback came when their head coach Roger Gorayeb vacated his position, after failing to take the Bulldogs to the Final Four. Babes Castillo will now take over as the new head coach of NU Lady Bulldogs. Having won three straight titles with NU volleyball girls team will now bring his expertise to the women’s division.

Most of the Lady Bulldogs have been busy improving their games during the off-season.

The biggest improvements were seen from Jasmine Nabor and Risa Sato, who both played with Bali Pure Water Defenders in the PVL, where they developed a remarkable connection and posted impressive statistics. Sato, the Fil-Jap skipper played outstandingly and took two Best Middle Blocker awards, posting amazing numbers. Whilst Nabor also bagged an award taking the Best Setter prize and is now one of the front runners to win the same award in the up-coming UAAP Season 80 after the departures of Jia Morado and Kim Fajardo.

Aiko Urdas and Jorelle Singh were also part of the Bali Pure squad that took the PVL’s Open Conference title and stepped up the plate when needed for Water Defenders. Meanwhile libero, Gayle Valdez gained valuable experience, playing as the back-up libero at Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors.

Not forgetting Jaja

But, of course, the biggest name in the squad is Jaja Santiago, after bagging 3 individual awards in UAAP Season 79. She took the Best attacker, Best Blocker and the Best Spiker awards.

Unsurprisingly Santiago was one of the biggest names of the off-season. She played for the Philippine national team in the AVC Championships and spearheaded scoring for the team in the SEA games. Jaja also found time to suit up with the Foton Tornadoes to compete in the PSL All-Filipino.

Santiago’s return for Season 80 was unclear as she don’t want to commit to a decision until recently, when she decided to suit up for NU in the PVL Collegiate Conference. So far that decision has proven to be the right one, as the NU Lady Bulldogs have swept the conference with a perfect record, which culminated in a 2-0 win over FEU Lady Tamaraws in the final.

The Lady Bulldogs roster largely remains intact, but will likely play a different system under Coach Castillo.

On paper the team looks powerful enough to take on any other team in the UAAP. They have two amazing wing spikers in Urdas and Singh, a much improved setter in Nabor, and a remarkable middle in Sato. Doria will likely be back to the middle position allowing Santiago to man the opposite position.

With this level of talent and the PVL Collegiate Conference title already secured the NU Lady Bulldogs will be expected to make the semis or even the finals, but will Babes Castillo have a better outing with the Lady Bulldogs?