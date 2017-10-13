UAAP off-season report: FEU Lady Tamaraws

We continue to look forward to Season 80 with Bernard Waje’s UAAP off-season reports assessing each team’s preparations and what that means for the up-coming conference.

Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws

Off-season grade: B+

Season 79 record: 8-6

Key Players: Bernadeth Pons, Toni Basas, Jerilli Malabanan

Key Additions: George Pacua, Celine Domingo, Marianne Calinawan

Key Losses: Shaq Delos Santos, Remy Palma

Charge! The Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws came out charging in Season 79 and finished in fourth spot. Even though they were eliminated by Ateneo De Manila University Lady Eagles in the semifinals, the Morayta based squad delivered against expectations & accomplished back-to-back Final Four appearances.

Unfortunately hand in hand with that accomplishment came a setback, as their senior Remy Palma would no longer be of service after UAAP 79 having served for 5 years. Palma’s intimidating presence, great leadership and remarkable defense will be huge loss for the green and gold shirts in Season 80.

Another major blow came to FEU after their head-coach Shaq Delos Santos vacated the position. Like the University of the Philippines Lady Maroons, Tamaraws will head into

Season 80 under a new coach.

Luckily, Delos Santos’ position was only empty for a short period as George Pascua was quickly appointed to be the new Tams head coach. Pascua played for FEU and was also the former coach of the men’s volleyball team so he should settle in quickly and brings with him championship experience having served at Cignal HD Spikers in the PSL.

Another blessing for the Lady Tamaraws comes with the name Celine Domingo, who has served a year of residency for Far Eastern University after transferring from its neighbor school, University of the East. Domingo played her rookie year for UE as their team captain and the young middle blocker is set to fill the gap Remy Palma left in the team.

The most notable achievement for this squad as they head into Season 80 is their player’s individual improvements. Tamaraws are playing all over the game of volleyball as they ply their trade for respective clubs in across the PVL & PSL. Bernadeth Pons and Toni Basas rallied with the Petron Blaze Spikers winning the championship in PSL’s All-Filipino conference.

Their wing spiker Heather Guino-o played well after she was included for the latter part of Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors run at the title in PVL’s Open conference.

However, the most impressive improvement can be seen from Jerilli Malabanan, who became the main gunner of Balipure Water Defenders after coach Roger Gorayeb saw her potential, and granted her a starting spot. Malabanan proved herself, helping Balipure claim the PVL’s Open conference title.

All the Tamaraws are now back together playing in the PVL Collegiate Conference, where after shocking the rest league of the league in the elimination rounds, they currently find themselves 1-0 down against UAAP rivals, the NU Lady Bulldogs, in the final.

The Lady Tamaraws is one of, if not the most balanced team in the UAAP. They’re good on both ends, with Bernadeth Pons hitting at open and Chin Basas at opposite, which is arguably the best 1-2 punch the league has to offer. They have remarkable liberos in Duremdes and Atienza the amazing addition of Celine Domingo and now Malabanan to add much needed fire power.

This FEU team is on the verge of taking down the UAAP’s top teams as their PVL Collegiate Conference has proved. But can Pascua and his new squad take this momentum and deliver the goods this time?