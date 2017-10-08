UAAP Off-Season Report – Adamson Lady Falcons

We continue to look forward to Season 80 with Bernard Waje’s UAAP off-season reports assessing each team’s preparations and what that means for the up-coming conference.

Adamson University Lady Falcons

Offseason Grade: A

Season 79 record: 1-13

Key Players: Jema Galanza

Key Losses: Anwarlyn Mohammad

Key Additions: Eli Soyud, Chiara Permentilla, Fen Emnas, May Roque, Mylene Paat*

Wings out, Falcons up! After falling to a 1-13 record last season, Adamson Lady Falcons look better than ever. Returnees and additions, that’s the story of the Lady Falcons this off-season.

Christine “Eli” Soyud is the biggest name to change Adamson’s projected forecast for Season 80. After a year of residency, Soyud is now eligible to play for the Falcons. Soyud is a former DLSU Lady Spiker and will now play in the opposite position.

May Roque is back after recovering from an ACL injury together with Emnas who was their ace setter back in Season 78. Roque was their second gun backing up Galanza before her injury, but now they’re both on track to power the Falcons to victory.

Chiara Permentilla is the youngest gun the San-Marcelino based squad acquired. A 5 foot 8 outside hitter the Falcons acquired her after she transferred from De LaSalle Lipa.

The last piece of the puzzle is the potential return of veteran Mylene Paat. She last played with the Falcons in Season 78 but sidelined her Falcon commitments during Season 79 to focus on her professional career. The experience of playing in the PSL with Cignal HD Spikers seems to have improved the left handed gunner since her last outing for the team but whilst Adamson Coach Airess Padda has claimed that Paat will return next season, it has not yet been confirmed nor denied by Paat.

They’re using PVL as a training ground to gel and to compose the team in preparation for the upcoming UAAP. Having fallen to a win-loss of 1-6 in the PVL Open Conference they’ve bounced back in the PVL Collegiate Conference, where they are currently one game away from the Finals. Unfortunately along with the semis berth was an unexpected injury to their captain, Jema Galanza, who suffered an ankle injury during their battle against CSB lady Blazers.

Still, this new squad now consists of enough fire power to upset more established teams. They have an excellent opposite spiker in Eli Soyud and standing at 5 foot 10 she’s also a huge plus in their net defense. With Roque to back up the scoring, and Emnas back in the team making the plays, the Falcons now only need to secure Paat’s return and Joy Dacoron to step up the middle to be in a position to shock the UAAP.