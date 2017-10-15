Trust, teamwork key to UST’s title conquest

After taking the series opener, 21-16, 22-20, defending champion University of Santo Tomas (UST) was pushed to the brink by mortal rival Far Eastern University (FEU) in Game 2 of their UAAP Season 80 women’s beach volleyball best-of-three title showdown Saturday night at the Mall of Asia Sands by the Bay in Pasay City.

Lady Tamaraws Bernadeth Pons and Kyla Atienza, who were in the finals of the prestigious tourney for the third-straight year, was on verge of forcing a decider as they took a 19-14 lead in the second set of Game 2.

But Sisi Rondina and Caitlyn Viray of UST couldn’t risk their clean 8-0 slate.

They wanted to end the series.

They wanted to return to Espana with a crown on their heads.

But before they make it happen, Rondina has to do something.

She has to trust her new partner in Viray to win this battle.

“Sinabi ko na lang na hindi na kami mag-Game 3 – ‘yun always ‘yung nasa isip ko. At pinagkatiwalaan ko talaga si Cait kahit ganun nangyari samin [down 14-19]. Kinapitan namin and alam ko na kaya namin.”

Such mentality woke up the sleeping monster in these hungry Tigresses.

From a lousy performance early in the second set, Rondina and Viray turned things around, engineering a fiery run that yielded a 21-15, 21-19 victory and a historic tournament sweep to clinch their third title in the last four seasons.

Teamwork

In the end, it was Rondina who had the sweetest night.

Rondina took home her third Most Valuable Player award on top of the championship.

But the Compostela, Cebu native was quick to deflect the credit.

She said it was their teamwork and trust to one another that led them to victory.

“Teamwork po talaga ang nagdala sa amin dito.” “Malaki po talaga ‘yung tiwala ko Cait. Hindi naman kami makakarating dito kung hindi niya sobrang ginalingan.” “‘Di na lang talaga namin hinayaan na sumuko kami.”

Meanwhile, Pons and Atienza ended up as bridesmaids of the UAAP sands for the third-straight time.