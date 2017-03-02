Top liberos inspire Duremdes

Far Eastern University (FEU) libero Ria Duremdes is quietly carving her name in the ongoing 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.

The 5-foot-2 defense specialist has been a monster at the backline as she fills the shoes of Tin Agno, who provided exceptional floor defense for the Lady Tamaraws in recent years.

Against University of the East (UE) and University of the Philippines (UP), she tallied a total of 62 excellent digs that led the Lady Tamaraws to back-to-back victories.

Duremdes said she’s only repaying the trust given to her by head coach Shaq Delos Santos.

“Siyempre sinasabi ko sa sarili ko na libero ako tapos hindi naman ako pumapalo o nagse-serve, nagre-receive lang ako at dig kaya kailangan ko trabahuhin yung role ko.”

She said she almost gave up due to high load pressure and being away from home.

But Delos Santos was always there to motivate her and push her even further.

“Every ensayo pina-practice ko yung mga kulang ko and kino-correct din ng coaches yung mga pagkukulang ko kahit na minsan sinabi ko na hindi ko na kaya pinu-push pa rin ako nila coach.”

Inspirations

Duremdes vowed that she wants to be the best.

With that, there’s no better player to draw inspiration than from Agno and Dawn Macandili of La Salle — the reigning Best Reciever and the first libero ever to win the Most Valuable Player award in the Philippine Superliga (PSL).

The Iloilo native is aware of the competition between her and Macandali, but revealed she doesn’t want it to get into her head.

"Hindi ko iniisip yan pero siyempre isa din yan sa mga inspirasyon sakin kasi grabe siya (Macandili). Hinahangaan ko siya talaga kasi all around siya, nagta-trabaho siya everywhere." "Kaya para sa akin goal ko na sana balang araw mapantayan ko siya. Pero wala namang pressure, mino-motivate ko lang yung sarili ko na gawin kung ano yung kaya ko."

Agno, on the other hand, shared motivational speeches to Duremdes by pointing out her mistakes so she could improve it and contribute for the team.

"Dun talaga ako na-inspire kay ate Tin." "Pumunta siya ng FEU na sakto may tune-up kami tapos ako na yung ginagamit na libero. Alam ko naman na hindi pa ako sobrang galing, minsan yung position ko mali-mali." "Every mali ko sabi niya na kung kaya mo kunin lahat kunin mo na lahat para makapalo ang mga kasama mo."

Unexpected

It took a lot patience, a lot of hard work before the sophomore finally earned the job.

Duremdes said she was surprised when Delos Santos tapped her to lead the defensive role for the Lady Tamaraws in their match against UE.

"Nagulat lang din ako. Every practice pinapakita ko talaga yung best ko at sinasabi ko sa sarili ko na: kaya ko 'to, kaya ko 'to." "Pero pagkatapos nung laro namin sa Ateneo, 'di ba talo kami non? Inayos na ni coach yung first six sa next game namin against UE tapos ako na ang ginawa ni coach na first libero."

She assured Delos Santos to embrace the role and be more consistent.

"Kaya sabi ko grab ko na 'to. Dapat consistent ako na pangalagaan yung role ko as first libero." "Every practice ginagawa ko lang yung best ko na dapat kung nasaan yung bola habulin kahit imposible na makuha para pagdating ng game madala ko siya."

Duremdes vowed to provide massive support at the defensive end as they eye their 30th crown in the UAAP.

“Ang sabi ko sa kanila pag kaya ko ako na kukuha para palo nalang kayo. Tapos sinasabihan ko sila na palo, palo lang kayo dyan nandito lang ako sa likod

niyo.”

She literally got the backs of these Lady Tamaraws.