Top liberos inspire Duremdes

Far Eastern University (FEU) libero Ria Duremdes is quietly carving her name in the ongoing 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.
The 5-foot-2 defense specialist has been a monster at the backline as she fills the shoes of Tin Agno, who provided exceptional floor defense for the Lady Tamaraws in recent years.
Against University of the East (UE) and University of the Philippines (UP), she tallied a total of 62 excellent digs that led the Lady Tamaraws to back-to-back victories.
Duremdes said she’s only repaying the trust given to her by head coach Shaq Delos Santos.
She said she almost gave up due to high load pressure and being away from home.
But Delos Santos was always there to motivate her and push her even further.
Duremdes vowed that she wants to be the best.
With that, there’s no better player to draw inspiration than from Agno and Dawn Macandili of La Salle — the reigning Best Reciever and the first libero ever to win the Most Valuable Player award in the Philippine Superliga (PSL).
The Iloilo native is aware of the competition between her and Macandali, but revealed she doesn’t want it to get into her head.
“Kaya para sa akin goal ko na sana balang araw mapantayan ko siya. Pero wala namang pressure, mino-motivate ko lang yung sarili ko na gawin kung ano yung kaya ko.”
Agno, on the other hand, shared motivational speeches to Duremdes by pointing out her mistakes so she could improve it and contribute for the team.
“Pumunta siya ng FEU na sakto may tune-up kami tapos ako na yung ginagamit na libero. Alam ko naman na hindi pa ako sobrang galing, minsan yung position ko mali-mali.”
“Every mali ko sabi niya na kung kaya mo kunin lahat kunin mo na lahat para makapalo ang mga kasama mo.”
It took a lot patience, a lot of hard work before the sophomore finally earned the job.
Duremdes said she was surprised when Delos Santos tapped her to lead the defensive role for the Lady Tamaraws in their match against UE.
“Pero pagkatapos nung laro namin sa Ateneo, ‘di ba talo kami non? Inayos na ni coach yung first six sa next game namin against UE tapos ako na ang ginawa ni coach na first libero.”
She assured Delos Santos to embrace the role and be more consistent.
“Every practice ginagawa ko lang yung best ko na dapat kung nasaan yung bola habulin kahit imposible na makuha para pagdating ng game madala ko siya.”
Duremdes vowed to provide massive support at the defensive end as they eye their 30th crown in the UAAP.
She literally got the backs of these Lady Tamaraws.