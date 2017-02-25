Today’s Adamson is yesterday’s UST

University of Santo Tomas (UST) coach Kungfu Reyes understands why Adamson University couldn’t pull off a victory in the 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at the Fil Oil Flying Center in San Juan.

It was one of the quickest battles in the tournament so far as the Tigresses wallopped the Lady Falcons; 25-13, 25-12, 25-9.

Skipper Sisi Rondina finished with 15 points for the Tigresses, who stepped back into the win column with a 2-3 mark.

A noted disciplinarian, Reyes said the Tigresses finally displayed their A-game.

“Okay naman yung nilaro. Siyempre a win is a win regardless (kung sino ang kalaban).” “Okay naman yung nilaro. Siyempre a win is a win regardless (kung sino ang kalaban).” “Sa part namin, gusto ko lang naman na lutasin nila ‘yung problema nila with communication. Ganyan kasi yung nilalaro nila sa ensayo. Ang problema, hindi nila ine-execute pagdating sa game dahil hindi sila nag-uusap.”

He stressed that consistent communication inside the court would be a major key to make a huge impact.

“Siyempre ang saklap naman kung patuloy kaming matatalo dahil lang hindi sila nag-uusap.”

Falcons still struggling

The Lady Falcons, on the other hand, are still struggling to build a solid unit as they remained listless in six outings.

Reyes compares the slumping campaign of the Lady Falcons to their bitter-ending last season as these Lady Falcons still lack experience.

“Alam naman natin na ang Adamson wala pang panalo this season.” “Alam naman natin na ang Adamson wala pang panalo this season.” “Nandoon ‘yung desire to win pero wala ng materyales at experience sa ngayon para manalo. Nandiyan din kami last year kaya alam ko ‘yung pinagdadaanan nila.”

Reyes said he understands Adamson’s predicament.

After all, they’ve been to that situation before.