Tiamzon ready to play veteran’s role

Tin Tiamzon stole the thunder when De La Salle University pulled off a 25-23, 16-25, 25-14, 25-22 conquest of University of Santo Tomas (UST) in the UAAP Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Kim Dy led the scoring parade with 16 points while Majoy Baron contributed 10 markers for the reigning champions, who bounced back from a second-set mishap with rock-solid defense at the net

Sisi Rondina and EJ Laure, on the other hand, delivered 13 points apiece for the Tigresses, who suffered their second straight setback.

But it was the sophomore Tiamzon who shone the brightest.

The 19-year old outside hitter spewed fire from all angles, churning 14 points off nine spikes, two blocks, three aces on top of 10 excellent digs.

Tiamzon said her performance is a result of her hunger to contribute after being left with only two points in their opening match against Far Eastern University last week.

“Mindset ko bawi for the team. I didn’t show a good game in our first game so sabi ko talaga if I can’t be successful in one thing, dapat bumawi ako.”

She added head coach Ramil De Jesus keeps on reminding her and other newcomers that they have big shoes to fill following the departure of Ara Galang, Mika Reyes and Cyd Demecillo.

“Palagi naman kaming nire-remind ni Coach na those are the shoes (veteran) we have to fill. He said we don’t have to surpass we just need to play on our own.”

Tiamzon said playing like a true veteran isn’t a walk in the park, but she’ll do her best to become an elite player.

The future looks bright.