The Trailblazers

In sports, there are good teams, there are great teams – and there are teams like the University of the Philippines men’s volleyball squad of 1977.

This is a team that is often being mentioned by coaches as part of their motivational speeches to fire up their players.

This is a team that shaped the definition of excellence.

This is a team that serves as a yardstick of perfection.

This is the team that blazed the trail for others to follow.

This is a team that made history.

And on Nov. 23, Thursday, at Fairmont Hotel in Makati City – or 40 years since its existence — the members of the team will reunite once more in a magical evening of nostalgia, friendship and camaraderie.

This time, there will be no game strategies, no match-point pressure, no technical timeout discussions to speak of.

Just pure fun, laughter and talks about their love of the game.

Perfect season

The year 1977 was such a challenging year for UP.

The Fighting Maroons were mending a broken heart after being crushed by rival University of Santo Tomas in the championship showdown to remain in quest of their first University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) title.

A wiry rookie out of Cebu in Ramon “Tats” Suzara was added to the roster to serve as backup setter to Sergio “Vip” Isada.

“I wasn’t recruited. I went through the tryouts. I was the 12th man on the team.” “The team was teeming with talent. They were very hungry. They really want to win after losing in the finals the previous year.”

The Fighting Maroons barged into the season with fire in their eyes. They crushed everybody who came their way from Far Eastern University to National University, University of the East and Adamson University.

They exacted revenge on the Growling Tigers in impressive fashion.

“We won the title without losing a single set.” “It was UP men’s volleyball team’s first title in 31 years and we did it emphatically. This team is very special because it achieved something that is unmatched up to this very day.” “Winning the title is hard. Winning the title via a sweep is difficult. But winning a title without losing a single set is extremely special. It took us a lot of hard work, a lot of patience and a lot of guts to achieve that special feat.”

The Fighting Maroons went on to erect a dynasty with a total of four UAAP crowns until 1980. They also ruled the National UAAP in 1977 in Cebu, 1978 in Baguio City and 1979 in Naga City.

Successful

All members of that very special team went on to become successful.

Suzara pursued a career in sports as he became physical education teacher and athletic director of De La Salle Zobel before a memorable stint at the Philippine Sports Commission.

Right now, he is the president of the Philippine Superliga while sitting as chairman of the powerful marketing and development committee of the Asian Volleyball Confederation and a member of the International Volleyball Federation.

Isada became a successful racecar driver with 10 Rallye titles, six Driver of the Year awards, five Rallye Driver of the Year awards and a Philippine Sportswriters Association special citation hanging around his neck.

He made a return to volleyball when he became head of UP’s volleyball program and coached the women’s squad in 2010 where his daughter, Amanda, was playing as libero.

Other members of the team like Renato Balderama, Michael Verano, Juan Sarmiento, Kenneth Tuazon, Charles Bulaan, Jameson Uy, Norman Uy, Ariel Africa and skipper Cesar Ramon Espiritu went on to have successful careers.

The late Florian “Poyan” Flores served as head coach.

The women’s team composed of Bernardina Lopez, Shiling Valdez, Jo Cannu, Marites Nuguid, Eva Celestino, Rowena Cardenas, Rose Abad, Victoria Avena, Nona Arrastia, Mabee Veloso, Luchee Mercado and skipper Fe Mejia is also set to join the reunion.

“We’re glad that all of us went on to live a successful life. Some of us became doctors, corporate leaders and businessmen.”

Suzara smiled as he recalls their great achievement.

“It’s been 40 years of great achievement with my team and was never repeated again by any UP team.” “It was history.”

The UP men’s volleyball team will always go down as one of the greatest volleyball teams ever assembled.

These Fighting Maroons were more than just athletes.

They are the trailblazers.