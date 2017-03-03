Teamwork to decide Ateneo-La Salle clash

The new generation of the hottest rivalry in collegiate volleyball is set to be unfurled in the 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Reigning champion De La Salle University and archrival Ateneo de Manila University will collide to determine which school will earn the top seed while fighting for pride and glory.

The much-anticipated collision is expected to shake the arena to its foundation when exceptional brew of height, skills, talent and sportsmanship unveils.

La Salle is still intact as veteran playmaker Kim Fajardo made a return to guide the young core of Kianna Dy, Majoy Baron, Dawn Macandali as well as rising stars Tin Tiamzon, Aduke Ogunsanya and May Luna.

Ateneo, on one hand, will be bannered by skipper Jia Morado, Jho Maraguinot, Bea De Leon, Gizelle Tan along with key returnees Michelle Morente and Maddie Madayag following the departure of stalwart Alyssa Valdez.

Same system

With Fajardo and Morado still on board, La Salle head coach Ramil De Jesus observed nothing new in their upcoming match against Ateneo.

He expects both teams to move like how they did in the previous years with the same playmakers.

“Nasa sistema ‘yun eh. Kahit wala siguro yung mga key players last year. Depende kasi hangga’t nandoon yung setter yun yung galaw non.”

He, however, said the squad who plays better in service-receive department would surely win the match.

“Andoon yung Morado, andoon yung Fajardo, magkakatalo lang siguro doon sa tiyagaan o service-receive kung sino makapasa, sino may play. Kapag hindi ka makapasa, wala kang play.”

Teamwork

But more than anything else, it’s going to be teamwork which will ultimately decide the outcome of this titanic battle.

Ateneo assistant coach Sherwin Meneses stated that it will be a contest of who can execute impressive teamwork.

“Yun labanan ng walang star, ‘di ba? So, hindi lang isa hanggang dalawa, anim, pito, walo ganon ang labanan sa Saturday.” “Yun labanan ng walang star, ‘di ba? So, hindi lang isa hanggang dalawa, anim, pito, walo ganon ang labanan sa Saturday.” “Kung sino mas magandang teamwork ‘yun ang mananalo.”

Meneses added that the Lady Eagles would have a boosted morale after handing erstwhile unbeaten University of the Philippines its first defeat before marching to warzone with La Salle.

“Siyempre pag kalaban mo ang La Salle kailangan mataas yung kumpyansa mo. So, yung break napunta na sa amin ngayon bago mag La Salle. Sana magtuloy-tuloy.”

At the end of the day, these coaches hopes that their respective teams would be better over the other.

It’s surely gonna be a war.