Tai, Ateneo smoothen rough edges

Ateneo de Manila University president Fr. Jett Villarin formally announced that Tai Bundit and the Lady Eagles will continue to work together come the 80th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.

In a Facebook note published Monday, Villarin confirmed the development after sitting down with Bundit, the University Athletics Office, and the Lady Eagles to smoothen the rough edges that threatened to the Thai mentor’s firing.

“The meetings have not been in vain since a number of valid concerns were raised and will be addressed systematically by the Ateneo de Manila.”

“One important common denominator in these gatherings is what I saw to be the shared desire of both Coach Tai and the Lady Eagles to apply themselves wholeheartedly to representing our school and doing their best to play for the championship.”

“In view of all this, I am happy to announce that both Coach Tai and the Ateneo Women’s Team will continue to work together to make this season’s campaign successful.”

With that, Villarin asked the Ateneo community to support both sides in the ‘healing process’.

“The team’s concerns, I must say, are legitimate, and so we will address these moving forward. I am asking the Athletics Office to assist in addressing these concerns and to help in the healing process.”

Bundit will try to lead Ateneo back to the throne together with skipper Bea De Leon, Jho Maraguinot, Jules Samonte and Ana Gopico after the Katipunan-based squad lost Gizelle Tan and Jia Morado to graduation, Kim Gequillana to an ACL injury and Michelle Morente, who transferred to rival De La Salle due to academic deficiencies