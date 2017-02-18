Sorry loss still haunts FEU

Far Eastern University (FEU) prevailed over a much-improved University of the East (UE) in the University of Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at The Arena in San Juan.

The Lady Tamaraws improved to a 2-2 record as they demolished the Lady Warriors in four sets; 25-18, 25-22, 25-27, 25-11.

Bernadeth Pons delivered 17 points while Jerrili Malabanan contributed 11 attacks and four service aces to finishi with 15 points for the Lady Tamaraws.

Shaya Adorador, on the other hand, knocked down 12 points while Mary Anne Mendrez added 10 markers for the Lady Warriors, who are hoping to barge into the win column after winning the third set.

Unfortunately, the Lady Tamaraws completely killed their momentum in the deciding set.

But FEU head coach Shaq delos Santos is still far from satisfied.

He didn’t bother to explain why his wards collapsed in the third frame, giving the Lady Warriors a wide-open chance to gain confidence and further extend the match.

“Hindi ko maexplain. Syempre hindi okay para sa amin. Pero good thing lang, natututo kami doon sa mga pagkakamali namin and may chance pa rin kami para maitama kung ano yung mga pagkukulang namin.”

Affected by Lady Eagles loss

He added that the Lady Tamaraws appeared to be bothered by their five-set loss to last year’s bridesmaids Lady Eagles.

"Parang may hangover pa din kasama doon sa pagkatalo namin sa Ateneo. Against Ateneo wala naman kaming dapat ikahiya doon kasi sobrang ganda ng laban. Para sa amin, malaki yung natutunan naming doon sa laban." "Sa ngayon siguro dahil sa pagkatalo namin sa Ateneo, medyo nagiging mabigat pa. Pero, good thing binigyan kami ni Lord ng isa pang panalo at may one week pa kami na paghahandaan."

Delos Santos said he will push his wards to focus on their future matches and turn their sorry setback to Ateneo into their biggest motivation.

“Hopefully, maibalik naming kung ano talaga yung laro ng team namin.”

Delos Santos said whenever he needs to light a fire under these Lady Tamaraws, he has the memory of their heart-crushing loss to Ateneo to return to.

Yes, it’s still a very long way to go.

But they have to act as soon as possible.