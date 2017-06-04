Shaq exits, George returns to FEU

Shaq Delos Santos found himself parting ways with Far Eastern University (FEU) after leading the squad with third consecutive Final Four appearances in the UAAP.

FEU Athletics Director Mark Molina announced Sunday that two-time Philippine Superliga (PSL) champion coach George Pascua of Cignal will be stepping in for Delos Santos as the new head coach of the Lady Tamaraws starting Season 80.

“George Pascua will be the new head coach of the FEU Women’s Volleyball Team.”

He explained that Delos Santos opted to to turn his focus on Petron in the PSL All-Filipino Conference starting Tuesday at Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

But Molina said the school still wants to keep him.

“That’s one of the things that came up during the exit interviews. We’re still talking but he might still be with FEU in some capacity. He’s been very professional about it and he will hopefully still be part of the program.”

“He will always be part of FEU.”

Delos Santos confirmed it, saying that he is walking away from FEU with a heavy heart.

“It’s really a tough choice. But I want to focus my full attention on Petron as we shoot for another PSL title.”

On the other hand, Pascua was recently re-hired by his alma mater as consultant of its juniors volleyball team since Delos Santos replaced him as head coach of Petron.

He was last seen in FEU’s sidelines four years ago when the men’s volleyball team bombed out of the Final Four after succumbing to Ateneo de Manila University.

Pascua also won several championships both as a player and a mentor for FEU.

Expectations would be high for Pascua as he anchors a squad bannered by Bernadeth Pons, Toni Rose Basas, Jerrili Malabanan, Jeanette Villareal, Angelica Cayuna, Kyle Negrito and Buding Duremdes.

FEU men’s head coach Rey Diaz would serve as Pascua’s chief deputy while the squad is also looking to tap former players like Remy Palma and Rachel Anne Daquis as part of the coaching staff.

Charge is coming.

And these Lady Tamaraws are ready to dominate with Pascua back on board.