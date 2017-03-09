Shaq challenges Lady Tamaraws

After recording the lowest offensive output in a set against De La Salle University, Far Eastern University head coach Shaq Delos Santos fired the warning shot on his wards before time runs out in the 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.

Delos Santos blasted the Lady Tamaraws’ sluggish floor defense as they struggled in the first set 5-25 to tally the second lowest set score in UAAP history following University of Santo Tomas’ 25-2 demolition of University of the East in Season 72.

It was the Lady Tamaraws’ second straight setback, pushing them to a 4-4 win-loss mark.

But Delos Santos emphasized that there’s no need to press the panic button yet.

He said these struggles should serve as a wakeup call for the Lady Tamaraws to prove that they’re a legitimate title contender after an impressive podium finish last season.

“I think hindi naman kami nagpa-panic.” “I think hindi naman kami nagpa-panic.” “Kailangan solusyunan namin yung problema ngayon at kailangan maka-recover na ulit yung team.”

Now, he’s calling on the Lady Tamaraws to stand up and show who they really are.

“Kailangan ipakita natin kung ano tayo kasi hindi naman tayo yung kulelat na team.”

“So kailangan ipakita namin kung ano yung kakayanan ng team namin.”

Delos Santos said he knows there’s still a lot to improve even though they are being tagged as the best defensive team in the league.

“Practice pa kami siguro. Yun lang yung kailangan naming gawin hanggang sa makuha namin kung ano yung right peak ng team.”

Their coach had already issued the challenge.

It’s now up to the Lady Tamaraws to respond: Will they run to or will they run away?