Rose’s FEU return — ‘positive’

On Monday, news broke that Rose Vargas will return for her final tour of duty with Far Eastern University (FEU).

According to reports, Vargas has finally decided to use up her final playing year with the Lady Tamaraws and win the elusive 30th crown in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball tournament.

“Isa lang naman ang tinanong sa akin nila Sir Mark (Molina): gusto ko pa daw ba maglaro for FEU. Ang sagot ko lang naman is, ‘Opo, gusto ko pa po.’ ‘Yan lang.”

So, Volleyverse got in touch with no less than FEU head coach George Pascua, who confirmed the report.

“Yes, it’s positive.”

He revealed that Vargas will be part of the Lady Tamaraws when they campaign in the upcoming Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Collegiate Conference which will kick off this Saturday as well as in the UAAP Season 80 next year.

A former UAAP Best Scorer, Vargas, had recently powered Creamline to finish third in the PVL Open Conference together with prized playmaker Jia Morado, Pau Soriano and skipper Alyssa Valdez. She also suited up with Cocolife in the All-Filipino Conference of the rival league, Philippine Superliga (PSL), where the Asset Managers finished as fifth placers.

With the veteran Vargas on board, Pascua stressed that the Lady Tamaraws would have solid chances to reclaim their lost pride and glory in the collegiate wars.