Rondina vows to take charge

University of Santo Tomas (UST) skipper Sisi Rondina vowed to take a better leadership role as head coach Kungfu Reyes continues to search for someone who would step up in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament.

The Tigresses opened their campaign with sorry losses to top teams Ateneo De Manila and reigning champion De La Salle University.

Finally, they made quick work of University of the East to earn first victory.

But Reyes is far from satisfied.

He said what they need is a true leader.

And it prompts Rondina, the team captain, to step up.

“Siyempre sad. Kasi kaunti lang ‘yung nabibigay kong utos, kaunti lang ‘yung nagagawa kong pagsabi para mapasunod ko man lang sila. Aminado naman ako na may pagkukulang talaga ako sa pagiging leader.”

She said she’s trying to work out everything to become an effective leader.

“Always ko naman siyang wino-work-out para ma-feel ko din na dapat ganito ‘yung responsibility ko, na kahit hindi lang sa akin dapat, ikaw dapat yung magsimula.”

Less Responsibility

The Cebuana emphasized that she might be taking the role lightly since former team captains Pam Lastimosa and EJ Laure are the ones taking charge.

“Nele-less siguro yung responsibility ko kasi napagdaanan na din nung ibang nasa loob.”

She added she’s ready to do some adjustments to love up to her role.

“Hindi naman sa nahihirapan pero always naman akong vocal. Siguro hindi naririnig, kulang siguro sa lakas.” “Hindi naman sa nahihirapan pero always naman akong vocal. Siguro hindi naririnig, kulang siguro sa lakas.” “So, adjust nalang kami. Siguro wala lang talagang nagsasalita sa amin which is yung pagiging leader na hinahanap ni Coach.”

The Tigresses power and grit will once again be tested as they face powerhouse University of the Philippines this weekend.

And expect Rondina to play the skipper’s role to the fullest.