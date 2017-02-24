RDJ – UE deserves respect

After posting back-to-back wins, De La Salle University coach Ramil de Jesus said they shouldn’t be complacent against University of the East (UE) when they clash in the 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament on Sunday at The Arena.

De Jesus marveled at the development of the gritty Lady Warriors, saying that they are capable of pulling off a surprise.

UE may have yet to win a match, but it continues to give other teams a scare.

The nine-time UAAP champion coach De Jesus said a completely different UE squad is tipped to show up.

“Yung UE parang Adamson din yun ‘di mo pwedeng basta biruin.” “Yung UE parang Adamson din yun ‘di mo pwedeng basta biruin.” “Ibang UE na ito hindi yung dating kahit gamitin mo yung second stringer mo feeling mo mananalo team mo. Ngayon hindi na pwede.”

Respect

Without a doubt, this new UE squad being molded by women’s national team mentor Francis Vicente is becoming dangerous game in and game out.

De Jesus said these Lady Warriors may lack the experience, but they have the height, the skills and a brilliant drillmaster, whom every team has to respect.

“Yung UE kailangan mo bigyan ng respeto at seryosohin. Kung anong ginagawa mo sa ibang teams gawin mo din sa UE.”

De Jesus vowed to be at their best against UE in anticipation for their blockbuster showdown with Ateneo.

“Kung ano magiging result namin sa Sunday dapat maganda para preparation na rin sa game namin ng Ateneo.”