Is there pressure on La Salle?

With Kim Fajardo formally revealing her decision to return, all eyes will be on reigning champion De La Salle University when it marches to the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball tournament this February.

A veteran of the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship last October, Fajardo is tipped to carry the torch for the Lady Spikers, who are eager to erect another dynasty after rival Ateneo de Manila University won a pair of titles in 2014 and 2015.

La Salle knows that defending the crown is no easy task.

Nearly all teams launched massive buildups with the Lady Eagles training in Bangkok while University of Santo Tomas coming in with a complete roster bannered by Philippine Superliga (PSL) veterans EJ Laure, Sisi Rondina, Chloe Crotez and Ria Meneses.

Adamson is also set to rekindle its old glory as it features a star-studded coaching staff led by American Airess Padda with former national team members Cherry Macatangay and Angeli Tabaquero as well as UAAP hero Michelle Gumabao.

Far Eastern University would also be a force to be reckoned with as Kyle Negrito, Bernadeth Pons and Remy Palma would be back while University of the East vowed to make a surprise as it shifted Roselle Baliton to setter spot.

With such a solid field, pressure is definitely mounting on the shoulders of La Salle, especially its coach Ramil de Jesus.

Under control

De Jesus brushed off the observation, saying that they are not pressured to win.

He believes they will still draw the same kind of support from the La Salle community despite what looms as the most challenging, competitive season for them. And with the school’s men’s basketball team winning the UAAP crown, the pressure is definitely mounting.

We’re not pressured. We’re completely aware that the La Salle community is a big fan of basketball more than volleyball because it is considered as the number one sport of the University. So we know they will understand and support us whatever happens to our campaign this year.

De Jesus said he knows the rocky road ahead with almost all teams increasing their level of competition.

They all excelled. I believe every team is a title contender this season.

De Jesus said instead of worrying, he wants the other teams to worry about them. He was calm, composed and very confident. He is cool under pressure.

After all, he won’t be a nine-time champion coach for nothing.