Preparation leads UP to shock win over La Salle

University of the Philippines (UP) remained perfect when it swept reigning champion De La Salle University (DLSU) in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament Wednesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Lady Maroons crushed the Lady Spikers in straight sets, 25-22, 25-21, 25-19.

Graduating outside hitter Nicole Tiamzon led the balanced offense as she delivered 16 attacks while Tots Carlos contributed 11 markers for the Lady Maroons, who tallied their third straight conquest.

Meanwhile, nobody from the Reigning champions scored in double figures with Kim Dy and Majoy Baron finishing with nine points apiece.

It was the first time in nine years for UP to win over La Salle. The last time the Lady Maroons prevailed was when the Lady Spikers forfeited their victory in the second round of the Season 70 eliminations due to Jacqueline Alarca’s eligibility issue.

Different story

This time, it was a completely different story.

UP assistant coach Rald Ricafort said collective team effort and preparation led then to the massive upset.

“Alam kasi ng girls ang capablity nila this year. Alam nila na sila ang medyo matured this season dahil sa composition nila. Nag-focus sila sa pagbasa ng plays ng La Salle.” “Alam kasi ng girls ang capablity nila this year. Alam nila na sila ang medyo matured this season dahil sa composition nila. Nag-focus sila sa pagbasa ng plays ng La Salle.” “Medyo naka-two days kami na nag-discuss.” “Yung discussion na parang lecture talaga. Talagang may mga powerpoint pa silang pinresent. Every player may sariling assignment kung paano basahin ang La Salle. Alam namin na si Coach Boc (Benson Bocboc) ay magaling sa stats at sa pag-scout. Ang bawi namin ay collective effort.”

He added that they are dead serious in putting an end to their 35-year title drought.

“Kailangan talaga (manalo) kasi alam namin na this year six teams ang pantay-pantay. So, malaking bagay na makapanalo, lalo na sa ganyang top teams.”

But the Lady Maroons are not underestimating other teams, especially La Salle. They are just taking advantage of their maturity.

“Hindi naman sa kayang-kaya pero tingin namin sumakto lang sa line-ups. Pana-panahon, sila yung medyo maraming bata this year tapos kami naman ang medyo paangat.”

Big win

Skipper Ayel Estrañero and the rest of the Lady Maroons were completely aware of how important the victory for UP.

“Siyempre it’s big knowing na sila ‘yung champions last season. But for us, it’s something that makes us feel proud of what we put into training and the things we do outside the court.”

Estrañero said their way to return the favor to the UP community for its continious support to their growing team.

“It makes us feel proud that we can bring this type of feeling to the UP community especially everyone who keeps supporting us.”

The Lady Maroons, however, are taking it one game at a time.

They always remind themselves to trust the process presented by their coaches, especially head coach Jerry Yee.

“We’re continuously reminded of always trusting the process and focusing on each game and not really thinking about the endgame.”

Don’t look now, but it seems these Lady Maroons are the team to beat.