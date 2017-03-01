Pons embraces defensive role

Bernadeth Pons kept on firing both on the offensive and defensive ends to tow Far Eastern University (FEU) on top of the team standings in the ongoing 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.

The Lady Tamaraws crushed University of the Philippines, 25-17, 24-26, 25-23, 25-19, to punch their second win in six games.

Skipper Remy Palma and Chin Basas were simply impressive as they delivered 11 points apiece to send the Lady Maroons crashing back to earth after starting the season with a four-game winning streak.

But it was Pons who stole the show.

The power-hitting spiker caught fire as she tallied 24 points while displaying her all-around defensive skills with 23 digs and 14 receptions.

Second libero

Without a doubt, Pons is the heart and soul of these Lady Tamaraws.

She stressed that she’s always ready to take charge, knowing that head coach Shaq Delos Santos heavily rely on her on both offense and defense.

“Kasi tingin ni coach sa akin sa loob ng court ako yung second libero. Pinapahirapan din ako sa training para makatulong ako sa depensa sa likod.”

Pons said she loves what she’s doing.

In fact, it motivates her to keep going so they could bring back to glory to the winningest school in the UAAP.

"Tsaka ako kasi gusto ko rin talaga na rumi-receive o dumedepensa ako sa likod kasi pag maganda yung nari-receive ko tapos nakita ko na maganda yung naibigay na set at napatay agad sobrang saya ko na." "Parang lalo pa ako nai-inspire kasi sobrang nagi-enjoy talaga ako sa likod pag dumidepensa. Natutuwa ako pag nakakapunto ako."

Unpredictable

Reigning champion La Salle, Ateneo, UP are being considered as top contenders, but FEU can’t still be counted out.

Pons said they are quietly working hard, believing that winning the crown doesn’t depend on pre-tournament billing.

"Actually hindi naman namin pinapansin kung ano ang pinapansin ng mga tao." "Basta alam namin kung ano yung ipe-perform namin every game. Pinaghirapan din namin yun sa training at inaa-apply sa games."

Pons and the rest of the Lady Tamaraws are also completely aware that the competition is tight.

But they’re doing their part as one hungry team eyeing for the crown.

“Hindi mo naman mappredict lahat ng teams ngayon. Sobrang unpredictable yung labanan ngayon UAAP so ayun kailangan talaga namin yung panalong ‘to para ma-boost yung morale namin.”