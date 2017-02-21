Now or never for Tigresses

After falling to a 1-3 win-loss dungeon, University of Santo Tomas (UST) head coach Kungfu Reyes raised the pressing need to start winning in the 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.

Without a doubt, these Tigresses have the skills but have lost its rhythm.

Reyes said he can see the improvement of his wards as they continue to make some crucial adjustments that would spark a comeback.

It, however, is not yet enough.

“May result na yung pinaghihirapan namin kaya lang kulang pa. Yun ang kailangan namin tiyagain sa mga players namin.” “May result na yung pinaghihirapan namin kaya lang kulang pa. Yun ang kailangan namin tiyagain sa mga players namin.” “Hindi namin ‘to bibitawan basta once na mawala yung bigat na nararamdaman nila papagaanin namin though training.”

He added that they have to keep moving forward after losing a sorry four-set decision to University of the Philippines over the weekend at The Arena in San Juan.

“Siyempre gusto namin talunin si UP kaso hindi nangyari. Mag-move forward pa rin kami kasi kailangan yung remaining games namin yun naman ang paghandaan.”

One at a time

With spikers Sisi Rondina, EJ Laure and former best blocker Ria Meneses on board, Reyes remains optimistic that they can still turn the tables.

He said still it’s too early to surrender.

They may have lost to top teams, but it drives them to work harder after learning what they need to improve on.

“Actually, hindi eh kasi kayang-kaya ipanalo. Just look at the standings, sino ba yung mga tumalo sa amin? Kaya lang ‘di kami pwede mag-ganon lang, kailangan magtrabaho.”

He added they have to patient and take the challenges one at a time.

“Unti-untiin nalang namin. Very competitive ang taon na ito, nag-iimprove lahat, gumagaling. Hindi namin kailangan maghintay ng mahinang kalaban para manalo. Kailangan mag-work out at mag-train ng maayos para maramdaman nila na mataas at nag-iimprove ng husto yung competition.” “Unti-untiin nalang namin. Very competitive ang taon na ito, nag-iimprove lahat, gumagaling. Hindi namin kailangan maghintay ng mahinang kalaban para manalo. Kailangan mag-work out at mag-train ng maayos para maramdaman nila na mataas at nag-iimprove ng husto yung competition.” “Good na nag-iimprove kami pero ang hinahanap namin doon panalo. Kailangan namin sumabay para manalo.”

Reyes knows that the competition had completely leveled-up, but these Tigresses have to win as soon as possible to give other teams a scare.

It’s now or never.