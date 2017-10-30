No turning back for Jia

Former Ateneo de Manila University star setter Jia Morado wouldn’t reconsider using her final year of eligibility in the UAAP following the controversial departure of Tai Bundit, the architect of the Lady Eagles’ historic title run in Seasons 76 and 77, from the team.

Morado stood firm in her decision.

“No (hindi na babalik). Hindi talaga.”

The former UAAP Best Setter opted to forego her final playing year after losing the prestigious crown to bitter rival De La Salle University in a best-of-three Finals showdown last May.

She, however, admitted that she took Bundit’s exit as head coach of Ateneo with a heavy heart.

“Siyempre malungkot kasi he really gave a lot for the school talaga.”

Morado said it was Bundit who turned her into one of the country’s best playmakers today.

It was the product of the “strenuous” training, ‘love-hate relationship’ as well as the ‘happy happy’ and ‘heartstrong’ mentality that the mentor brought all the way from Thailand.

“Ako, I wouldn’t be where I am today kung hindi niya rin ako tinuruan.”

True enough, the soft-spoken setter was able to make heads turn because of her playmaking skills and volleyball IQ when she debuted in the 28th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Singapore.

Amidst of the fuss, Morado wishes the Thai mentor well.