No more tears for Shaya

Shaya Adorador would no longer be in tears as University of the East formally snapped its six-game losing skid in the 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Lady Warriors smothered Adamson, 25-22, 20-25, 25-17, 25-18, with Adorador serving as star of the show, delivering 20 kills, two blocks and an ace for team-high 23 points.

Finally, Adorador is embracing the leadership role.

She said their coach, Francis Vicente, rang the wakeup bell that prompted them to step up.

“Ang natatandaan ko po kasing sinabi ni Coach is sobrang importante nung game na ‘to. Wala nang iiyak kasi kayang-kaya naman basta isapuso namin yung mga ginagawa namin at makinig kami sa kanya.”

Although the Lady Falcons snatched the momentum in the second set, the Lady Warriors clawed back and put Vicente’s reminders into their hearts to snatch the victory.

“Sobrang naging importante sa amin ‘tong game na ito and ‘yun nakuha naman namin siya kaya sobrang happy kami.”

Inspiration

Adorador admitted that she had a little misunderstanding with Vicente due to her anemic output in their previous matches.

But she completely understands why the seasoned drillmaster had to do such thing.

“May tampuhan kami ni coach Francis na nangyari. Pero ‘yun ang ginawa kong inspiration and alam ko na gusto niya lang akong lumakas and umalis sa comfort zone ko na kaya ko pang lumakas o higitan kung ano ang Shaya Adorador ngayon and kung ano talaga ang maitutulong ko sa University.”

Adorador said she couldn’t explain the reason behind her sour performance.

“Itong mga past few games ko ang bababa ng laro ko sobra pati ako nag-iisip kung anong paraan ang gagawin ko, bakit ganun? Ganoon din naman ang ginagawa ko, same na routine lang, ewan ko ‘di ko alam?” “Itong mga past few games ko ang bababa ng laro ko sobra pati ako nag-iisip kung anong paraan ang gagawin ko, bakit ganun? Ganoon din naman ang ginagawa ko, same na routine lang, ewan ko ‘di ko alam?” “(Parang nahihiya na ako sa kanya) kasi parang hindi ako ito eh. Kung ano ang ini-expect niya sa akin hindi lumalabas eh. Ibang Shaya talaga na parang ang baba-baba niya.”

Tough love

Vicente, on the other hand, revealed that he lighted a fire under his team captain to wake her up from her deep slumber.

“To be honest nasermonan si Shaya sa previous games niya kaya pumatak ang luha sa kanyang mga mata. I hope she learns a lot as a leader.”

But he stressed he almost got affronted to her.

“Hindi naman siya tampo kundi nagagalit na ako sa kanya kasi she’s a leader. I’m a leader also.” “Hindi naman siya tampo kundi nagagalit na ako sa kanya kasi she’s a leader. I’m a leader also.” “Yung coach masyadong firm tapos yung captain ball hindi sinasamahan yung firmness ng coach so paano ka mananalo? Kailangan when it comes to matters like that discipline ng team, jelling ng team hindi ko na dapat yun, dapat iniisip ko na yung strategy papaano sila magko-cope up doon sa another opponent nila.”

Vicente hopes that Adorador already learned her lesson.

“So, I’m teaching her to be a leader na talagang she will stand, she will be firm, she will commit herself kasi yun yung kulang yung commitment ng leadership magaling siya ang problema ayaw niyang alamin na magaling talaga siya.” “So, I’m teaching her to be a leader na talagang she will stand, she will be firm, she will commit herself kasi yun yung kulang yung commitment ng leadership magaling siya ang problema ayaw niyang alamin na magaling talaga siya.” “Kailangan magstep up siya magbibigay ng panalo jan hindi ako. Hindi niya narerealize yun now she’s a little bit realizing it, para sa akin kulang pashe needs to be tougher kapag tough ang leader tough din ang co-player.”

Adorador responded very well.

She repaid Vicente’s trust with such an explosive performance.

There’s no more sadness, no more tears.

All she has to do is to sustain it and lead the Lady Warriors to a miraculous run.