No foreign training for La Salle

While other teams flew their way to other countries for foreign training and exposure, reigning champion De La Salle University opted to stay in Manila in preparation for the UAAP Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament that fires off on February 4.

Lady Spikers’ head coach Ramil de Jesus said they would rather sharpen their knives in the comfort of their home court rather than abroad since it is already a tried and tested formula that works superbly for the team.

Nearly all of the UAAP squads had foreign – or at least out-of-town – training.

National University trained for 10 days in Japan while Ateneo de Manila University went to Thailand before flying to Japan, a volleyball-crazy country whose national team is known for its hard-nosed defense and discipline inside and outside the court.

University of the Philippines, for its part, gunned for a high-altitude training in Baguio City while University of Santo Tomas is booked to fly to Bangkok on January 9 through the effort of its alumni office and Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) executive Ramon Suzara.

Safety first

For La Salle, training in its comfort zone is the safest way to go.

Last year, we planned it, but it didn’t push through. We managed to win the title last season despite having no foreign exposure. So I guess we’ll just stay here.

The Lady Spikers will be marching without Mika Reyes, Ara Galang and Cyd Demecillo, but it doesn’t matter as the core of Kim Dy, Desiree Cheng, Majoy Baron and Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference Most Valuable Player Dawn Macandili have shown tremendous improvement in the off-season.

Add to that the leadership of Kim Fajardo, the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship veteran who formally expressed her return for her fifth and final year of duty in the collegiate ranks.

So far, so good. I think we have all the complete ingredients to defend our title. We just have to work hard to translate it into victories. I am pretty confident that we can pull it through.

Yes, de Jesus looks confident. He knows that the real battle is in the UAAP.