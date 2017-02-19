Is UP a new crowd darling?

University of the Philippines (UP) clobbered University of Santo Tomas to remain immaculate in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament Sunday at The Arena in San Juan.
The Lady Maroons suffered a little mishap in the third set before going for the kill in the fourth to pull off a 25-22, 25-22, 29-31, 25-19 win over the Tigresses.
Sophomore Tots Carlos punched 18 points while Isa Molde added 14 markers on top of 11 digs and 20 receptions for the Lady Maroons, who have yet to lose in four starts.
EJ Laure, on the other hand, led the charge for the Tigresses, but fell short despite finishing with 18 points laced with 16 excellent digs.
UP assistant coach Rald Ricafort said the maturity of the Lady Maroons led them to recover from the only set they dropped this season.
He added that claiming the victory is far more important even if they lost in the third set.
With their string of victories, it’s very obvious that fans are starting to rally behind the Lady Maroons, giving other crowd-drawers like Ateneo and La Salle a run for their money.
Ricafort said he is very thankful to their supporters, especially the alumni, who boost their morale in every game.
Although the team is not yet used to celebrity status, Ricafort said that he can’t help but thank the crowd for giving them the much-needed confidence.
“Nakakagana pag may crowd sa kanila kami humahatak ng confidence.”
He added the team should not stop striving to reach its goal.
So far, so good.
These Lady Maroons are right on track.