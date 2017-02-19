Is UP a new crowd darling?

University of the Philippines (UP) clobbered University of Santo Tomas to remain immaculate in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament Sunday at The Arena in San Juan.

The Lady Maroons suffered a little mishap in the third set before going for the kill in the fourth to pull off a 25-22, 25-22, 29-31, 25-19 win over the Tigresses.

Sophomore Tots Carlos punched 18 points while Isa Molde added 14 markers on top of 11 digs and 20 receptions for the Lady Maroons, who have yet to lose in four starts.

EJ Laure, on the other hand, led the charge for the Tigresses, but fell short despite finishing with 18 points laced with 16 excellent digs.

UP assistant coach Rald Ricafort said the maturity of the Lady Maroons led them to recover from the only set they dropped this season.

“Sa fourth set, maturity talaga keyword kasi kung wala maturity yung recovery nila di agad mababawi.”

He added that claiming the victory is far more important even if they lost in the third set.

“Samin pinaka importante ang panalo sa dulo. Aanhin namin kung walang nada-drop (set) kung hindi namin matuloy momentum galing sa game against La Salle.”

Crowd favorite?

With their string of victories, it’s very obvious that fans are starting to rally behind the Lady Maroons, giving other crowd-drawers like Ateneo and La Salle a run for their money.

Ricafort said he is very thankful to their supporters, especially the alumni, who boost their morale in every game.

Although the team is not yet used to celebrity status, Ricafort said that he can’t help but thank the crowd for giving them the much-needed confidence.

“Sobrang thankful kami sa alumni lalo na sa UP community. Nakakapanibago na ang dami na ng fans. Nakakatuwa na tuluy tuloy na this year.” “Sobrang thankful kami sa alumni lalo na sa UP community. Nakakapanibago na ang dami na ng fans. Nakakatuwa na tuluy tuloy na this year.” “Nakakagana pag may crowd sa kanila kami humahatak ng confidence.”

He added the team should not stop striving to reach its goal.

“May goal naman kasi ang team before pa UAAP. Maganda din ang preparations namin. Ang goal lang hanggat mananalo i-grab namin. Swerte na nagkasunod-sunod pero ang goal pa rin hangga’t kaya kunin ng kunin (ang panalo).”

So far, so good.

These Lady Maroons are right on track.