Nabor spills trade secret

Jasmine Nabor continues to make her presence felt as she spearheaded National University to a masterful conquest of Ateneo de Manila University in the UAAP Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament Wednesday at the FilOil Flying V Center.

The Lady Bulldogs remain undefeated as Jaja Santiago, Jorelle Sing, Aiko Urdas and Filipino-Japanese Risa Sato delivered glowing numbers in their four-set win over the Lady Eagles.

But it was Nabor who stole the show.

With the 19-year old playmaker setting the table, Nabor finished with 43 excellent sets to virtually win her head-to-head with former national team member Jia Morado, who finished with 40 excellent sets.

She said the key to smart playmaking is to reach it despite a misreception.

“Kahit pangit ang receive, kailangan mapaganda ko kasi ganun naman ang setter, di ba? Kailangan kahit anong receive mapaganda nya para gumaan sa mga spikers.”

Aside from the technical aspect, Nabor said she’s always talking to her coach, Roger Gorayeb, to remain motivated in outsmarting her opponents.

“Yung mga sinasabi sa akin lahat ni coach Roger ginagawa ko po yun na motivation. Nagpo-focus po ako sa mga sinasabi niya tapos tine-take ko yun not as a pressure kasi mawawala ako sa focus kapag ganun.”

Eyes on the prize

Nabor is such an exceptional setter despite playing as utility last year.

After outdueling Morado in what was billed as a titanic collision between two of the bets young setters in the country today.

“Pero syempre, nakakadagdag motivation po na Best Setter si Jia parati tapos ngayong parang nagiging ka-elevel ko na sya sa laro pero hindi naman sa mga techniques lang.”

Nabor, however, said her eyes are set on a bigger prize.

“Para sa akin syempre natutuwa po ako na mas maganda ang nalalaro. Pero hindi ako nagpo-focus dun, kasi ang gusto ko po is umangat kami as a team. Hindi yung isa-isa lang.” “Para sa akin syempre natutuwa po ako na mas maganda ang nalalaro. Pero hindi ako nagpo-focus dun, kasi ang gusto ko po is umangat kami as a team. Hindi yung isa-isa lang.” “Hindi ko iniisip ang individual award lang. Gusto ko sabay sabay kami magkaron ng award, na makaabot kami sa finals o sa championship.”

Nabor reiterated that the ultimate goal is to win a title. And with three years of college action left, the future looks bright.