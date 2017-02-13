Nabor clarifies medical condition

A day after being reported, National University (NU) playmaker Jasmine Nabor clarified in her Twitter account that there’s no recurring tumor on her left knee.

It, however, is just a bone growth called Osteochondroma.

According to research, it is an abnormal growth that forms on the surface of a bone near the growth plate.

Osteochondroma may grow larger but once an individual has reached skeletal maturity, it typically stops growing as well.

Thus, regular monitoring of the growing bone is required to identify any changes or complications.

And the good thing is – it is nothing serious.

With this, the show must go on for Nabor and the rest of the Lady Bulldogs as they take on reigning champion De La Salle University this Sunday in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 women’s volleyball tourney.