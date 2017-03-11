Is the MVP crown on Jaja’s mind?

With the departure of Ateneo superstar Alyssa Valdez from the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), the race for Most Valuable Player award suddenly became wide open.

Valdez hogged the limelight for the past five seasons as she led player’s ranking by skills, which earned her numerous individual awards, including three MVP honors on top of a pair of titles.

Valdez, without a doubt, deserved it all.

But with her graduation, a new era has arrived and new heroes also need to be recognized.

Candidates

Three attackers are following the footsteps of Valdez: Tots Carlos of University of the Philippines, Pons of Far Eastern University and Jaja Santiago of National University.

They recorded dominant numbers after the first round of eliminations and have blossomed into legitimate candidates for MVP.

Carlos tallied 105 points while Pons had 118.

Santiago, on the other hand, overwhelmed Carlos and Pons with 87 attacks, 25 kill blocks and 16 service aces for a total of 128 points to temporarily occupy the top spot.

Six-foot-five Santiago is also the leader in blocking department as she averaged 0.93 blocks per set.

She’s also second in spiking and fourth service departments.

Not the goal

A veteran of the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship, Santiago said she’s grateful for making it to the top.

But she admitted that she’s still a work in progress and still needs a lot of improvement.

“Siguro thankful ako na nandoon po ako sa spot na yun pero walang dapat ikalaki ng ulo or mag-relax ako kasi alam ko sa sarili ko na marami ako kailangan i-improve.”

Santiago also revealed that winning the MVP is not her ultimate goal.

She wanted something bigger, grander for the Lady Bulldogs following a disappointing fifth-place finish last year.

“Wala naman po akong hinahangad eh. Ang ano ko lang is makapasok kami ng finals, makalaro kami ng maayos, pero yung individual awards, hindi ko po muna (iniisip).”

Santiago said the championship crown is more important than any individual award.

And being called as a “champ” is far sweeter than anything else.