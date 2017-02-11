Mutual respect between UE Warriors, UP Maroons

Head coaches of both University of Philippines and University of the East stressed their mutual respect to each other shortly after clashing in the UAAP Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament yesterday at FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Lady Maroons made short work of the Lady Warriors, 25-16, 26-24, 25-19, but it didn’t prevent UE coach Francis Vicente from being impressed in the performance of Jerry Yee and UP.

Vicente and Yee are two of the only three FIVB Level III coaches in the country together with La Salle statistician Benson Bocboc, so it’s quite understandable where they’re coming from.

Vicente, who will call the shots for the national women’s team in the 29th Southeast Asian Games, said the Lady Maroons played one heck of a ballgame.

“Maganda yung nilalaro nung UP, impressive. Ibang level na yung nilalaro nila. Hindi dahil sa talo kami or being humble, ‘yun yung totoo.”

He added that he won’t be surprised if the Lady Maroons march back to the Final Four.

“Sa nakikita ko nasa Final Four ulit yan.”

Tots Carlos spewed fire, delivering 18 points off 15 spikes and two aces while Marian Buitre and Nicole Tiamzon finished with 14 and 10 markers, respectively, for the Lady Maroons who joined National University on top of the team standings with 2-0 mark.

Six-footer Roselle Baliton, on the other hand, did a fine job directing traffic, notching 16 excellent sets laced with four attacks despite being a converted playmaker for the Lady Warriors this season. And with Baliton helping at the defensive end, UE finished with 14 blocks compared to UP’s three.

Yee said blocking would serve as UE’s stronghold in the games to come.

"Law of averages, matatangkad sila kaya lamang sa blocking which is mahirap sa smaller players like us." "But hindi kami pwedeng ma-caught off guard kasi mataas ng yung level ng laro kaya doble preparations."

Yee said other teams shouldn’t be fooled by UE’s winless mark.

He knows that sooner or later these Lady Warriors would blossom into a solid force to be reckoned with.