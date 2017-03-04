Morente credits win to team effort

Returning Michelle Morente was the star of the show when Ateneo de Manila University trounced reigning champion De La Salle University in the 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Lady Eagles escaped from the flying arrows of the Lady Spikers in their heartstopping four-set encounter; 26-24, 26-24, 21-25, 25-17, to gain the top spot in the standings as the first round wraps up.

Morente was firing from all angles as she scored 25 points laced with 19 digs and 12 receptions.

Six-foot-two Kat Tolentino, on the other hand, was a tower of power at the net, finishing with a whopping 18 markers, leaving the Lady Spikers groping for answers.

Major comeback

Morente made a statement in her comeback.

After a one-year hiatus due to academic complications, Morente expressed how it feels to be back as she takes a major role for the Lady Eagles following the departure of Alyssa Valdez.

“Of course, it feels so good to be back after one year. I’m really flattered, but I won’t be able to perform well without the support of my teammates and our coaches.”

But more than anything else, she emphasized that proper guidance from their coaches and teamwork towed them up in the leaderboard to close the first round with a 6-1 record.

“We really worked as a team and our coaches were there to guide us along the way by pointing out our mistakes so we could improve it.”

Bea De Leon said their experiences was their advantage over the Lady Spikers.

She added that Morente served as key to prevail over La Salle, the same squad which clobbered them in a thrilling best-of-three finals series last year.

"We have more experiences over them – that's our edge over La Salle." "They're still a well-oiled machine, but when Mich came back in the crucial part of the first set, that's when La Salle started to commit errors."

“It all boiled down to experience – that’s where we held them down — that’s composure.”

But still, the win doesn’t mean anything if these Lady Eagles don’t win the crown.

It’s still a long way to go.

And they’ll surely prepare for their second round encounter.