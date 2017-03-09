Mission possible for Adamson

Adamson University team captain Jema Galanza is challenging herself to take full responsibility of bringing the Lady Falcons to the win column of the 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.

The Lady Falcons remain as the only winless team after eight outings, but their improvement was very obvious despite their lack of height and experience to stand up against powerhouse teams like Ateneo de Manila, University of Santo Tomas and reigning champion De La Salle.

Now, they are starting to give other teams a scare.

In their recent match against National University, the Lady Falcons nearly pulled off an earth-shaking upset as they led by seven points in the third set.

Unfortunately, stars Jaja Santiago and Jorelle Singh caught fire to restore order and preserve the victory.

Galanza said they could have snatched that set if they were confident enough to put up a fight.

“Yun pa din ang problema – yung confidence. Kasi parang nagbibigay na naman kami ng points through errors.”

But the battle is not yet over.

Galanza said they could still turn things around if they muster enough courage and confidence in crucial stretches.

“Pero tuloy pa din trabaho namin para maka-gain kami ng confidence.”

No pressure

The Lady Falcons don’t have to be pressured.

Galanza, the heart and soul of the squad, said she keeps on reminding the squad that they have to translate their hard work in training into a victory — a win that would boost their morale and completely change the complexion of their campaign.

“Ang lagi ko sinasabi sa kanila na wala ang pressure sa atin kasi wala tayong ipinanalong laban sa first round. So ilaro na lang natin yung dapat nating ilaro kasi nagpapagod din tayo sa training.” “Ang lagi ko sinasabi sa kanila na wala ang pressure sa atin kasi wala tayong ipinanalong laban sa first round. So ilaro na lang natin yung dapat nating ilaro kasi nagpapagod din tayo sa training.” “So kung anong ginagawa natin sa training, gawin din natin sa court.” “Tuloy-tuloy pa din kami. Hindi kami lalayo kasi may improvements na. Tuloy-tuloy lang din ang saya and positive energy sa court.”

Galanza said losing should not get into their nerves.

They, after all, are doing their best and working hard in training so, at this point, nothing is impossible.

“Ang gusto ko lang naman din mag-trabaho ako at maganda yung pine-perform ko sa loob kasi ine-expect din nila coach na ako yung gagawa sa court.” “Ang gusto ko lang naman din mag-trabaho ako at maganda yung pine-perform ko sa loob kasi ine-expect din nila coach na ako yung gagawa sa court.” “Yun lang, stay positive pa din.”

Adamson still has six game left and Galanza vowed to pour everything out.

As she said: All we need is just one victory.

It’s a mission possible for these Lady Falcons.