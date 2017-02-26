Maraguinot springs back to life

Jho Maraguinot made a major rebound as Ateneo de Manila University prevailed over the erstwhile unbeaten University of the Philippines (UP) in the 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament at the FilOil Flying V Center Sunday in San Juan.

The Lady Eagles handed the Lady Maroons their first loss of the season, 25-14, 25-19, 25-21, to gain a share of lead with rival La Salle with a 5-1 win-loss slate.

Ateneo assitant coach Sherwin Meneses said loaded services and consistent floor defense were the keys to Ateneo’s victory.

“Madaming game plan na ginawa si Coach Tai. Isa na nga yung service-receive namin. Yun yung number one preparation ni Coach Tai.”

Maraguinot, who tallied a miserble three points in Ateneo’s previous match against University of the East, bounced back as she delivered 11 markers together with Bea De Leon.

Michelle Morente added 10 points on top of eight excellent digs.

Despite such dominant victory, Meneses stressed that they didn’t expect to make quick work of the Lady Maroons, who fell down with to a 4-1 record.

“Hindi, siyempre talagang contender yung UP ngayon. Si Coach Tai naman point by point yan, hindi naman kada-set tinitingnan niya. Hindi set point lagi, every point kailangan pagtrabahuan.”

Self-trust

Maraguinot stressed that she’s starting to rebuild her trust on herself.

“Sobrang nag-focus lang ako. Kailangan magawa ko ng maayos yung mga pinapagawa sa amin sa training para maging prepared ako for this game.” “Sobrang nag-focus lang ako. Kailangan magawa ko ng maayos yung mga pinapagawa sa amin sa training para maging prepared ako for this game.” “Madaming kumausap sa akin after the previous game. Siguro, I started with myself talaga at nagtiwala lang ulit ako sa sarili ko na parang sinabi ko hindi yun yung game ko.”

More than self-trust, she added that she also wants to be trusted again by her own teammates as she vowed to lead the charge for their campaign this season.

“Kailangan ipakita ko kung anong kaya ko para magtiwala ulit sa akin yung mga teammates ko.”