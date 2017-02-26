Maraguinot springs back to life

Jho Maraguinot made a major rebound as Ateneo de Manila University prevailed over the erstwhile unbeaten University of the Philippines (UP) in the 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament at the FilOil Flying V Center Sunday in San Juan.
The Lady Eagles handed the Lady Maroons their first loss of the season, 25-14, 25-19, 25-21, to gain a share of lead with rival La Salle with a 5-1 win-loss slate.
Ateneo assitant coach Sherwin Meneses said loaded services and consistent floor defense were the keys to Ateneo’s victory.
Maraguinot, who tallied a miserble three points in Ateneo’s previous match against University of the East, bounced back as she delivered 11 markers together with Bea De Leon.
Michelle Morente added 10 points on top of eight excellent digs.
Despite such dominant victory, Meneses stressed that they didn’t expect to make quick work of the Lady Maroons, who fell down with to a 4-1 record.
Maraguinot stressed that she’s starting to rebuild her trust on herself.
“Madaming kumausap sa akin after the previous game. Siguro, I started with myself talaga at nagtiwala lang ulit ako sa sarili ko na parang sinabi ko hindi yun yung game ko.”
More than self-trust, she added that she also wants to be trusted again by her own teammates as she vowed to lead the charge for their campaign this season.